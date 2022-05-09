Mireya Mayor's husband has an incredibly successful wildlife TV resume













Reality TV star Mireya Mayor has a very interesting life behind the screens and one of these interesting factors is her husband, Phil Fairclough. Her TV show producer husband has had a very successful career and has worked on some of the best and most popular Travel Channel shows, including Expedition Bigfoot.

Reality Titbit has all the details about his career here as well as all the details on his and Mireya’s long and loving marriage.

Photo by Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

Phil Fairclough’s career explored

Phil has always loved working in the TV industry and has done so all his life. He strives to educate people with factual content mainly surrounding wildlife, history and science.

He launched his career at the BBC where he was hired as an executive editor of Wildvision and NHU Children’s. He then went on to the commercial production arm of BBC’s Natural History Unit.

Fairclough was then at ITV where he served as the Head of Granada Wild and worked here until 2007 when he then moved on to Discovery.

He has worked as an executive producer of the Oscar-nominated documentary, Encounters At The End Of The World as well as the documentary Cave of Forgotten Dreams and Discoveries hit series, Time Warp.

Phil and Mireya

The pair have been happily married for years now and have been together since September 2013 when they met in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In 2021 he adorably announced that the pair had been together for eight years with a Facebook post captioned:

8 years together, today, my beautiful wife. Life with you. Mireya Mayor. Just gets better and better. My love is truer, madder, deeper. Tonight’s addition to the ever-growing list of reasons I love you is watching you walk from the restaurant to the car, during a torrential downpour in your bare feet. Instagram

They were married on 23 September 2016 and haven’t looked back since – we’re not crying, you are!

Mireya has five children with her ex-husband

Before meeting Phil, Mireya was married to Roland Wolff, however, they ended up getting divorced, but she also shares five children with him.

Phil and Mireya do have one child together called Mia Audrey Valentina, who they hilariously used to nickname Whale Sharl.

Phil is originally from London, UK but has lived in the US for years now and resides in Pinecreak, Florida with his family.

