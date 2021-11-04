Moonshiners: What is Mark Rogers age and net worth?











Moonshiners is an American television series that airs on Discovery. It documents the life of twelve individuals producing illegal moonshine in the Appalachian Mountains.

It provides viewers with an insight into liquor production efforts, law-evading techniques and life in the mountains. Mark Rogers has become a fan-favourite during the time he has featured on Moonshiners and Reality Titbit has discovered the age and net worth of the reality star.

Who is Mark Rogers?

When it comes to moonshine, Mark Rogers is considered a legend. He is famed for appearing on the hit show Moonshiners having appeared in 10 seasons of the show.

Rogers comes from a family of Moonshiners and was raised by his twelve uncles, all of whom were moonshiners. Alongside them, he first started moonshining at the age of 8.

In 2014, Mark partnered with Sugarlands Distillery to produce legally selling moonshine called ‘Mark Rogers’ American Peach Moonshine.’

When Rogers is not busy perfecting his craft, he can be found exploring the great outdoors as well as fishing and woodworking.

How old is Mark Rogers from Moonshiners?

Per Celebrity Family, Mark Rogers is 45 years of age and has over 35 years of experience when it comes to making moonshine.

Rogers has been making moonshine for most of his life, and once said: “Once you’ve had some good liquor, you’ll know it.”

What is Mark Rogers’ net worth?

With Moonshiners being extremely popular with Discovery viewers, the cast is thought to earn a significant sum for filming the hit show.

It is believed that Rogers earns $5,000 dollars for each episode of Moonshiners and his net worth amounts to around £300,000 dollars as of 2021.

Thought to be the richest moonshiner, Tim Smith who has also appeared on the show for several seasons has accumulated a whopping $700,000 dollar net worth according to TV Show Casts.

