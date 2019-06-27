University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

If you are a personality on the internet or an influencer by profession, it is no surprise that you would be subject to some online trolling. It is so expected nowadays.

Mrs Meldrum – real name Rebecca Meldrum – has been the subject of months of online abuse for a multitude of reasons. And since the scandal involving Rebecca in April 2019, it has only stepped up.

After a short internet hiatus, the influencer returned to regularly post videos on YouTube and pictures to Instagram.

But it would seem her return to the internet world has brought nothing but more stress to her life and she is now being trolled to the point of police involvement.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s going down between Mrs Meldrum and the online forum Tattle Life…

Tattle users blast Mrs Meldrum

Tattle Life is an online forum which describes itself as “commentary website on public business social media accounts”.

In other words, a forum to slate influencers on.

Rebecca has said the trolling has been going on for 6-8 months and even addressed the issue in a YouTube video a while back on March 7th, 2019.

Mrs Meldrum retorts in a YouTube video

On June 23rd, 2019 Rebecca Meldrum posted a slightly different video from her usual YouTube content.

In a video titled ‘TROLLS.’ she details what has been going on between her and the online trolls from Tattle.

In floods of tears, she details how the trolling has been affecting her life, touching on rumours and false accusations, including ones about taking drugs and infidelity.

Rebecca says the trolls – mainly women – “pretend they’re providing constructive feedback” but in reality are creating “some version of me in their heads” and perpetuating that negative image.

She even details how some of the trolls are people she knows from her own village in Scotland and the police are involved with those individuals.

What will happen next?

Things seemed to have taken a rather drastic turn after Rebecca Meldrum posted the video about the Tattle trolling.

In the video, she said: “I don’t know where we’ll go from here because I’m not going to keep putting myself through this”. It is still to be confirmed whether she will continue posting as usual to her account, or whether she will take another hiatus.

But a worrying pinned message was posted by her in the comments saying: “someone WILL end up committing suicide if this cyber bullying isn’t put to a stop”.

With the current climate of online abuse, mental health difficulties and public pressure all coming together in a maelstrom, it is no wonder Rebecca Meldrum would have such a strong retort.

And despite the video pleading with the Tattle trolls to stop, it seems that has only half-worked with some on the forum saying its now time to “draw a line” whilst others claim she is “disingenuous” for posting the video.