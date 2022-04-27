Where to watch I'm in a Secret Relationship as MTV show causes a stir

Rapper Travis Mills and actress Rahne Jones are helping people get through relationship troubles in MTV’s new show Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship.
The show’s premise sees a person who is in a relationship reaching out to the hosts to figure out why their partner has been keeping them a secret from their family and friends.
Fans have been talking about the show ever since its premiere on Tuesday, April 26.
Where to watch MTV’s I’m in a Secret Relationship
There are various ways to watch MTV’s new show.
If you have cable, then you can just tune in to MTV. You can use the channel finder option on your provider’s site to locate MTV.
If you don’t have cable, you can live stream Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship online via DIRECTV Stream, Fubo TV, or Philo.
All of the above-mentioned streaming services have a free trial option available.
A look at the show’s cast
Clips from the MTV show see castmates talking about their relationship troubles with the hosts.
Cast member Mia, who lives in Los Angeles, is engaged to her ‘best friend’ Kayla.
Kayla is close to Mia’s family, but she hasn’t spoken to her loved ones about their wedding yet.
“I’ve never even met Kayla’s family,” Mia reveals in the clip. “Why is she hiding me?”
Another cast member, Vivi, reached out to Travis and Rahne when things didn’t seem alright between her and her boyfriend, Diontre.
After living together for some time, Vivi moved back to her home city of Los Angeles and is having difficulties with her long-distance relationship.
“Diontre has never introduced me to his friends or his family, and I wanna know why,” Vivi says in a clip. “He never gives me a straightforward answer.”
Fans react to Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship
Most fans were busy roasting the new show after learning about it. Here are a few notable reactions…
