Where to watch I'm in a Secret Relationship as MTV show causes a stir













Rapper Travis Mills and actress Rahne Jones are helping people get through relationship troubles in MTV’s new show Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship.

The show’s premise sees a person who is in a relationship reaching out to the hosts to figure out why their partner has been keeping them a secret from their family and friends.

Fans have been talking about the show ever since its premiere on Tuesday, April 26.

Where to watch MTV’s I’m in a Secret Relationship

There are various ways to watch MTV’s new show.

If you have cable, then you can just tune in to MTV. You can use the channel finder option on your provider’s site to locate MTV.

If you don’t have cable, you can live stream Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship online via DIRECTV Stream, Fubo TV, or Philo.

All of the above-mentioned streaming services have a free trial option available.

A look at the show’s cast

Clips from the MTV show see castmates talking about their relationship troubles with the hosts.

Cast member Mia, who lives in Los Angeles, is engaged to her ‘best friend’ Kayla.

Kayla is close to Mia’s family, but she hasn’t spoken to her loved ones about their wedding yet.

“I’ve never even met Kayla’s family,” Mia reveals in the clip. “Why is she hiding me?”

Another cast member, Vivi, reached out to Travis and Rahne when things didn’t seem alright between her and her boyfriend, Diontre.

After living together for some time, Vivi moved back to her home city of Los Angeles and is having difficulties with her long-distance relationship.

“Diontre has never introduced me to his friends or his family, and I wanna know why,” Vivi says in a clip. “He never gives me a straightforward answer.”

“I went into this deep shell of hiding because it was like everyone’s kinda seeing this part of me that I hate.” 💔



Fans react to Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship

Most fans were busy roasting the new show after learning about it. Here are a few notable reactions…

MTV has a new show called “Help I’m in a secret relationship” and…why y’all keep embarrassing yourselves on television? — And still, I sigh… (@JanMarie__) April 26, 2022

help i'm in a secret relationship



nah it's help i want my 30 seconds of fame



way to go #mtv — lindsey (@andy_linds) April 27, 2022

MTV got a show about being in a secret relationship… pic.twitter.com/zm4KS6FjHc — Bohemian Trhapsody 🇰🇳🗽🐉 (@CherChezLaTurk) April 27, 2022

omg MTV has a new show called Help I’m in a Secret Relationship. idk how I stumbled across it but it’s entertaining 🤣 don’t think it’s meant to be comedy but here I am crying laughing. — ✨ K.A.M. ✨ (@_krissym_) April 27, 2022

You in a secret relationship so you go to mtv for help 😭😮‍💨.. — LaurenV 🌻 (@MiaaVictoria_) April 26, 2022

MTV has a new reality show about secret relationships and I am TRIGGERED. — _ (@snacktubbs) April 26, 2022

