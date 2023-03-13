Julia Haart has joined NSG Iran to help fight for freedom at a Washington protest march. The My Unorthodox Life star is keeping busy after Netflix released season 2, but where does Julia live now?

She may be without her former role as CEO at Elite Models, but she’s definitely keeping herself busy. Julia Haart went through a “nightmare” divorce from her ex-husband Silvio Scaglia, who fired her from her job at his business.

Now, she’s helping the National Solidarity Group for Iran which want to gain autonomy over their own lives. Julia stood on a platform with a mic to give her own passionate speech on the matter.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Julia Haart and NSG Iran

Julia supports NSG Iran in their fight for freedom. She joined a women’s march on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2 pm at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC, where she revealed statistics about the country and its people:

I stand here before you today with numbers and questions. Let’s start with numbers: Over 500 people killed for asking and demanding and fighting for freedom, over 20,000 people arrested for the great sin of wanting autonomy over their lives. Over 70 schools poisoned for the desire to educate their daughters.

The activist went on to talk about children as young as 13 being legally able to get married in Iran. Julia also spoke of how she had to cover her whole body from the ages of 19 to 42 due to her former religion.

She fights for women’s freedom

Julia spoke of her own story of living as a Haredi Jew throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. She said that her clothes had to be “above her collarbone” but added that, while nobody arrested or beat her, she “felt like a child.”

I felt that I had no self automony, I couldn’t choose who I loved, how I loved, I was supposed to be invisible. I was not invisible because women are invincible, not invisible. When I left my community my heart was filled with so much anger, so much pain, and then I look today at Iranian women, they kill them, they beat them.

She later added in her speech: “So I say to every system that tells women we are weak, we see you and we know why you keep us down. It’s because you are afraid of us. Well, guess what? You should be!”

My Unorthodox Life: Where does Julia live now?

Julia is thought to be living at her $56 million Tribeca apartment that spans 16 floors while she goes through divorce proceedings with Silvio, as of December 2022.

The penthouse is at the top of the Robert A.M. Stern building where Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a pied-à-Terre, and where Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton owns a $40.7 million bachelor pad.

A listing for the penthouse has been made no longer available on StreetEasy. Her former husband moved to an apartment around the corner, while Julia also has a beautiful vacation home in The Hamptons.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images