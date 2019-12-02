Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! started off its nineteenth series in 2019. The ITV show saw a load of famous faces jet out to Oz including Kate Garraway, Jacqueline Jossa and Caitlyn Jenner.

From Katie Price to Jake Quickenden, Amy Willerton to Nicola McLean, I’m A Celebrity’s shower scenes have become famous in their own right over the years.

Viewers of the 2019 show got everything they’d hoped for when Nadine Coyle’s ‘nude’ shower scene finally aired just over two weeks into her time in the Jungle.

Nadine Coyle’s ‘nude’ shower scene

Another round of shower scenes was sure to come with series 19 of I’m A Celebrity.

Episode 15 saw Nadine, Caitlyn and Kate have a wash. And while Kate and Caitlyn talked all things plastic surgery, viewers were more interested in Nadine’s bod.

The 34-year-old showed off her toned physique as she washed her hair in the freezing-cold Jungle shower.

What viewers thought of Nadine’s shower scene

A shower scene wouldn’t be a shower scene without a load of ITV viewers gawping at the celebrities on I’m A Celeb, and Nadine’s was no different.

The Girls Aloud singer gained a tonne of attention as she simply maintained her hygiene.

One I’m A Celeb viewer took to Twitter and said: “Here comes all the thirsty lads because they’ve seen nadine coyle in the shower.”

Another wrote: “ok Nadine Coyle in the cold shower and white bikini gets my vote to keep her in.”

Nadine’s bikini – was it see-through?

Many viewers of I’m A Celebrity made a point of stating that Nadine’s swimwear was see-through.

However, the episode, which aired on Sunday, December 1st 2019, saw Nads in a white two-piece.

It is more likely that Nadine was simply freezing, which showed off her assets more than normal, than her bringing a see-through bikini into the Jungle.

#ImACeleb Nadine and Kate in the jungle shower. This is what we've been waiting for! — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) December 1, 2019

