What is the Naked and Afraid XL prize? Contestant pay explored!











Naked and Afraid is one of a kind, as contestants try to survive in the wilderness for 40 days. if they get through it, what do they win?

The seventh season of the Discovery Channel reality series is getting well underway, as those taking part are limited to food, water and shelter.

Survival skills are put to the ultimate test, as well as trying to avoid predators such as reptiles, and build their own cover in the wild.

So, what is the Naked and Afraid XL prize? And how much do the contestants get paid for going through the gruelling competition?

What is the Naked and Afraid XL prize?

No cash prize has been announced for successful XL participants

Although there is no money to be won, the contestants are reportedly given compensation for their time on the show.

Casting director Kristi Russell revealed that those taking part are given a “weekly stipend to compensate for their lost wages” from their day jobs.

Any member of the cast is allowed to withdraw at – or ‘tap’ at any time, meaning they can decide not to continue with the task and go home.

The success of the last task shows their ability to survive in a harsh environment for a long period of time – and that’s the main prize!

I don’t understand why anyone would want to do any of this 💩but I’m here for it….#NakedAndAfraid — Marc Terrell (@IamMarcTerrell) May 23, 2021

Naked and Afraid XL: Contestant pay

In 2014, ‘Naked and Afraid’ revealed that the contestants would be paid $5000 each in cash.

They would also be given return flight tickets to the survival challenge location, along with two nights paid for in a hotel.

However, the money is not the main motivation for the survivalists, as the main factor is usually to see if they can live in the wild.

Several years on, it is not known if the contestants are paid more than the original cash disclosure of $5,000.

I could never do Naked & Afraid#NakedAndAfraid — Cheesie_World (@cheesiepeesie) May 24, 2021

Naked and Afraid XL: Filming location

Season 7 of the Discovery series was filmed in the US state of Louisiana.

Naked and Afraid’s main filming location is in Atchafalaya Basin, which is located in south central Louisiana and is the largest wetland and swamp in the country. The location is full of murky waters and has predators lurking all over its 7,000 acres vast land.

The area boasts of several species such as alligators, bobcats, black bears, Florida panthers, and so many more. They are all challenges that each contestant might face during their time on the show.

The species combined with the unpleasant weather conditions such as flooding, will definitely put cast members’ physical skills and mental resilience to their limits.

To add to the participant’s difficulties, this season was filmed during winter and they will face near-freezing temperatures.

