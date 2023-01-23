Nam Laks’ net worth as she stars on Bling Empire: New York comes from being born into a wealthy family in Thailand. However, she’s still not as rich as most of her co-stars, even though she spent $10k between uni classes.

She revealed that her “daddy will pay” while out shopping with Vika Abbyaeva while shopping for dresses. However, when the bill came through, Nam had no idea just how expensive the clothing was, and her dad was not happy.

As a result, Netflix viewers are asking what Nam’s net worth is. She’s on the lower side of the seriously rich New York cast, but most of her wealth is attributed to her Thai family’s successful business.

Nam Laks’ net worth

Nam has a net worth of $100,000, The Cinemaholic estimates. This makes her the less rich of the Bling Empire New York cast. She doesn’t have a part-time job while studying and had a personal stylist who lived at the Latham Hotel.

It was revealed on the Netflix series that her father was thinking of cutting her off upon graduation if she didn’t stand on her own two feet in New York, while the other alternative was to return to Thailand.

Nam said getting a proper job was something she genuinely dreaded. The only employed work she has admittedly ever done was at a fast food joint for a few months in Bangkok, and she hated every second of it.

Bling Empire: Nam’s family net worth

Nam’s family net worth is reportedly $100 million, The Cinemaholic estimates. Her father is Thai businessman Nakorn Laksanakarn, 62, a property development entrepreneur who was Chief Executive Officer of Natural Park PCL (NPARK).

The company is headquartered in Bangkok and was reportedly renamed ‘U City Public Company’ in 2015. A 216 report from Market Screener reports that Nakorn Laksanakarn resigned as a director of the company in 2016.

Nakorn has served in executive positions at the now-$1.5 billion real estate organization for years, and is believed to hold a three percent to five percent stake in it, which directly makes it worth close to $50 million.

She’s currently studying at university

At the time of filming, Nam was finishing up a master’s degree at Colombia University’s Spirituality Mind Body Institute-Teacher’s College. It comes after she attended the University of Manchester for her Bachelor’s degree.

She went to Columbia University in New York as her dad said he wanted her to have a higher education degree. Nam previously went to Harrow International School, Woldingham School, before International School Bangkok.

Nam revealed on Bling Empire New York: “This is one of my dad’s biggest things, like, he just loves when his children graduate.” She added that she wanted to go to New York to study so she could get out of her comfort zone.

