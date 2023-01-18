Nanny Faye Chrisley officially has Cameo, a personalized video service which allows Chrisley Knows Best fans to pay for a message from the lady herself. Fans have wondered how she is following her son Todd being sent to prison.

She has created more than 150 videos for the Chrisley fandom, but Todd Chrisley jokily urged fans to “deal with Nanny Faye Chrisley at your own risk” in December 2022, just over a month before he went to prison on January 17, 2023.

He added: “God bless you all now that she is on @cameo.” It was the first that many had heard of Nanny Faye being on the website, where she charges $110 (£90) for a personalized video and $875 for a business video.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Nanny Faye is officially on Cameo

Nanny Faye made her debut on Cameo by telling fans that fans “need to go ahead” with booking a video as she jokily said she has “got a feeling Todd might kick me off.” From roasts to pep talks, the Chrisley does it all.

With a five-star rating on the personalised message website, she is highly responsive, and has “Frosé ALL Day y’all” in her bio. It is the only social media platform Nanny Faye regularly keeps updated.

The 79-year-old is certainly down with the kids, having started her Cameo page back in December 2020. She has been making videos in the months leading up to Todd going to prison and has often mentioned fond family memories.

Fans describe her vids as ‘amazing’

It’s no wonder that Nanny Faye being a fan favorite has stretched across to her Cameo profile. Fans have dubbed her videos “amazing,” “warm” and “funny,” with reviews being posted through to January 4, 2023.

One review among many happy customers reads:

My husband booked Nanny Fay for my 40th birthday! I woke up to her voice saying “Hey Ashley” at 7am. I was so surprised and happy, all I could do was was cry! She made it so personable that you wanted to talk back. It was definitely an experience. If you have anyone that is a fan you must book Nanny for them!! Thank You so much this truly made my day special.

Many customers claim Nanny Faye sends a response within a day of a personalized message being purchased. Since she started her page, it was believed that Todd is the man behind it, but Faye has taken it into her own.

How is Nanny Faye doing today?

Nanny Faye is still going through cancer treatment as her son and daughter-in-law are serving time in prison. Speaking on episode 226 of Chrisley Confessions, Julie said in early January that she starts treatments in two months.

She said: “We’re just praying it all goes well and we thank you for your support. We thank you for your prayers… we don’t take that lightly.” Julie added the family is “praying daily” and assured fans Nanny Faye is “hanging in there.”

Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK