The Challenge: Has Nany had her teeth done? Truth behind appearance revealed











Nany has been competing on MTV’s The Challenge for several seasons. For a while, fans have questioned what she’s had done to her teeth.

The contestant, who has fought her way through more than nine different seasons of the reality TV show, is a firm favourite amongst fans.

More recently, Nany’s appearance has been the topic of chat for viewers, who are wondering whether she has had her teeth done.

So, here’s the truth behind whether Nany’s teeth are real or fake…

Screenshot: Nany’s Fight Against Gabby For Her Long Awaited Gold Skull 💥 The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV’s The Challenge YouTube

Who is Nany on The Challenge?

Noemi Carmen “Nany” González is a reality TV star and licensed aesthetician, who specialises in skincare and laser treatments.

The 32-year-old has competed on MTV’s Battle of the Seasons, Rivals II, Battle of the Exes II, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, and Double Agents.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

She was also a contestant on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011, when her career kicked off, and later made it to the final on Free Agents.

Nany, who is from Jamestown, New York, and of Dominican-American ethnicity, grew up with her sisters Jasmine, Rosa, Stephanie, and Crystal.

The MTV star is currently dating a mystery man, who she regularly posts pictures on Instagram with but does not name.

Nany Gonzalez



Awesome Confessional Look and Leather Jacket = Trend Setter and Beauty Icon



Eating Pizza in Her PJs = Relatable Queen, a Woman of the People #TheChallenge36 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/IVr2RPNMPD — Allan "Fail Upwards" Aguirre (@TheAllanAguirre) March 25, 2021

STREAMING: What is the Disney and American Idol connection?

Viewers react to Nany’s teeth

Fans started to question Nany’s teeth back in 2019, when a Reddit thread user assumed that she “got veneers at the reunion”.

They wrote: “I love Nany but I noticed she got veneers at the reunion. I think they’re too big and white, her natural teeth were beautiful.”

Another said: “Ohhhh, that’s what it was. I couldn’t figure out why she looked so off!”

Looking at social media, some Twitter fans have complimented her new teeth, while others have questioned why she got them done.

One fan shared their thoughts online, and said: “She had the perfect smile/teeth so why would she do this to herself?”

Nany and Kyle have the best teeth in the game #TheChallenge — Jackie Shunk (@Jackuhttackk) March 5, 2021

THE CHALLENGE: Who is Tonya Cooley? Get to know the star

Has Nany had her teeth done?

Yes

Nany got her “new teeth” done at UK Smiles in Turkey, which was revealed in a public video posted by the company in January 2020.

The clinic offers smile transformation, veneers and dental implant services.

They posted a before and after photo, which show that Nany’s teeth appear straighter and whiter than before.

She said:

I came in here very nervous and I wanted to protect my smile, and we have done just that. I feel very, very blessed to have had this opportunity, this entire clinic is beautiful. The staff are amazing. I recommend anybody to come here if you are looking to perfect your smile.

WATCH THE CHALLENGE ON MTV EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK