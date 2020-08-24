Bear Grylls is one of the world’s most beloved adventurers, but when you meet the teams on World’s Toughest Race, that might change.

Amazon Prime rebooted the competitive survival show with World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji this August 2020. The show, which debuted in 1995, pits contestants from around the world through a series of gruelling challenges. From rafting to hiking, the competitors are put through it all.

It’s no surprise then that Amazon would rope in some seriously impressive adventurers to take on the challenge. This rebooted series has welcomed 66 teams from 30 countries.

But who is Nathan Fa’avae? Find out about the captain for Team New Zealand here. We’ve found out more about Nathan’s age and adventuring career.

Who is Nathan Fa’avae?

Nathan Fa’avae lives in Tasman Bay in New Zealand and is half Samoan. He lives there with his wife Jodie and their three children.

Nathan’s childhood and early adult years were spent entirely outdoors. From exploring the wildlife of New Zealand to competing in sports, Nathan was adventuring from a young age. He started running marathons at 16-years old and competed in his first endurance triathlon when he was 17!

The first sport which Nathan took up competitively was mountain biking. From 1990 to 1996, Nathan competed as a cross-country racer. Throughout these years, Nathan won the NZ Junior Title, South Island Championships, and even made it into the New Zealand Team for 5-years – this meant Nathan qualified for the Olympics in 1996, however he did not compete.

In 1999, Nathan won the Southern Traverse Adventure Race and that launched him into a career in the sport. Over the past twenty years, Nathan has captained the New Zealand Adventure Racing team to 6 World Championship victories. This is all despite the fact that Nathan has a heart condition called Atrial Fibrillation which has required three corrective surgeries in total.

Nathan Fa’avae: Age

Nathan is 48 years old.

Despite being one of the elder competitors on Team New Zealand, Nathan is definitely defying his age.

Meet Team New Zealand

Team New Zealand on World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is made up of five team members. They are:

Nathan Fa’avae

Sophie Hart

Stuart Lynch

Chris Forne

Mark Rayward

Does Nathan Fa’avae have Instagram?

Yes! We found that Nathan has an Instagram account where he posts snaps of all of his adventures.

You can find him under the handle @nathanfaavae. Currently, Nathan has over 2,000 followers and counting.

In his Instagram bio, Nathan describes himself as an “Adventure Racer, Outdoor Educator, Event Director, Inspirational Speaker.”

