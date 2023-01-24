Physical 100 has dropped on Netflix, which sees 100 contestants compete in some brutal games to eventually see ‘who has the best body’ at the end of the 9 episodes.

Dubbed ‘the real-life Squid Game’ the winner of the show will win 300 million won ($243,425). But they’ll have to get past the savage games first.

We take a closer look into the Physical 100 and the ruthless games competitors have to take part in.

Netflix’s Physical 100 has some brutal games

Netflix has only dropped 2 episodes of the show, but the games have already been brutal.

The first episode of Physical 100 saw challengers take part in a game where they must hang from a structure for longer than their competitors. As soon as the game started, contestants started dropping like flies, even the strongest man couldn’t hang on for long.

Episode 2 saw one on one death fights where Singles Inferno’s Cha Hyun-seung eliminated farmer Kim Kyung-jin. As if being eliminated early wasn’t enough, the farmer had to smash up his own body sculpt. Ouch!

And we’re sure the games are only going to get tougher in future episodes.

Physical 100 Episodes will be out weekly

Fans are desperate to see what new games Physical 100 will bring to the competitors, but unfortunately, just like Singles Inferno, the episodes will be released gradually by Netflix.

Episodes 3 and 4 will be released next, on January 31, followed by episodes 5 and 6 on February 7.

Episodes 7 and 8 will follow on February 14, and the final episode will air on February 21, so viewers will have to wait almost a month to see who the last one standing is.

Fans compare Physical 100 to Netflix’s Squid Game

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their opinion on Netflix’s new show Physical 100 and they all seem to have the same thought.

One fan tweeted: “Physical 100 on Netflix is so damn good. I can’t wait for all the episodes to be out. It’s like a real-life squid game but only for the fittest people. Can’t survive till next week.”

