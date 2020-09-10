Escape to the Country has returned this September 2020, with Nicki Chapman back on our screens.

The brand new series will air weekdays on BBC One at 3 pm, welcoming back Nicki and some other familiar faces such as Alistair Appleton and Margherita Taylor.

Nicki Chapman, 53, has presented the house hunting show for over a decade now. She has also starred as a presenter on shows such as Pop Idol, Wanted Down Under, and The RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

But with Nicki back on our screens, many of her fans have questions about her brain tumour diagnosis and whether she has recovered. Find out about Nicki’s health here.

Nicki Chapman on her brain tumour diagnosis

In May 2019, Nicki was absent from the Chelsea Flower Show for the first time. This was because she had undergone surgery that month to remove a brain tumour which was the “size of a golf ball.”

Nicki only shared her diagnosis after the operation had been completed and a success, out of fears it would go wrong.

Nicki had gone to see her GP after she started having changes to her vision and memory lapses. When they did an MRI they found the tumour and immediately decided to go with surgery.

The four-and-a-half hour long operation was a success, and they had found out that the tumour was benign. There was a risk that it would grow back, as a little part of the tumour could not be removed.

SEE ALSO : Does Nicki Chapman have children?

Has Nicki Chapman recovered?

Yes. Nicki Chapman has recovered and is back to work.

In November 2019, Nicki revealed that the small part of the brain tumour remaining had not grown back.

Nicki has not updated fans since last year, so we are under the assumption – from her work life and social media presence – that Nicki is happy and healthy.

NEWS : Who is Alistair Appleton married to?

Watch Nicki on Escape to the Country

Working alongside Nicki on this new season of Escape to the Country are Jonnie Irwin, Jules Hudon, Alistair Appleton, Tim Vincent, Sonali Shah, Ginny Buckley, Margherita Taylor, and the most recent addition, Steve Brown.

Episodes air weekdays on BBC One at 3 pm and are then available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.

There are 39 episodes confirmed in series 21.

WATCH ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY WEEKDAYS AT 3 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK