Nikki's before and after pics highlight her impressive 400lb Life weight loss













Who remembers Nikki Webster from My 600lb Life? When she was first introduced to us on the show she weighed a dangerous 650lbs and couldn’t complete some of the most simple tasks. Webster joined the show in fear for her future.

However, after successful gastric bypass surgery, she recieved a second chance at life and it is safe to say she has made the most of it. The reality star is almost unrecognisable now and she has clearly stuck to her weight loss goals and we couldn’t be happier.

Reality Titbit is here to tell you all about her weight loss journey including how much she has lost so far as well as exactly how she lost it, check it out.

Nikki Webster. Picture: Nikki Is Thrilled That Her Weight Loss Allows Her To Help Care For Her Disabled Brother

Nikki has lost 450lbs

Webster’s journey wasn’t an easy one, to say the least, but that star has kept her fans updated via her Instagram since her appearance on the show and one time she posted a message of gratitude, thanking all the people who have stuck by her through the hard times, including her new husband Mark.

In the message, she mentioned that she now weighed 200lbs meaning she lost a whopping 450lbs since we saw her on our screens. She explained:

I’m thankful for those people that support and love me unconditionally — that have loved me at 650 pounds … at 200 pounds … and everything in between. Those people have been patient with me as I learn what life is and what it’s all about. Nikki Webster, Instagram

Nikki opened up to People about the struggles she faced before her weight loss journey, like not being able to do the simplest of tasks. However, what hurt her the most was when she was stopped from seeing her sister’s children because her weight was “distressing them. Nikki explained at the time that:

My weight is debilitating. My body is so painful, I hate it. But I say this to myself. Food is an addiction to me and my addiction is killing me. Nikki Webster, People

Nikki lost the weight through diet and exercise

Aside from her incredibly supportive husband who helped guide Nikki through her journey, she said she lost the weight mainly through finding the correct diet and exercise regime that worked for her. The reality star highlighted that walking was one of her favourite ways to lose the weight:

I do a lot of walking, that’s my favourite thing to do. I’ll walk at least 2 to 3 miles a day or I try to. I’ll also try to do weight training and that kind of thing. I go to the gym every now and then and do those sorts of things. Nikki Webster, People

Nikki added that it was sometimes very difficult to stick to it but highlighted the importance of consistency, saying:

Consistency is the most important part of all this and if you don’t have it then it’s really difficult to be successful. While I’ve been able to be consistent, it’s still difficult. Consistency and balance. Nikki Webster, People

Nikki has launched her own business

Nikki is clearly thriving since her weight loss and her Instagram says it all. The star has set up a business called Freckle Flower Clay which is a bespoke jewellery line that sells handmade jewellery by her, all made from clay.

Her products are being sold on Etsy and she shared her excitement in an recent post on Instagram where she explained how she had been making jewellery since a young age, and how it was always something she wanted to do, in the post she said:

My life, as well as many others, looks vastly different since March 2020. There has definitely been a learning curve to figure out what I want and need my day to look like. But, today is near perfect. Open windows, pups, earring assembly, my boo working next to me, and Criminal Minds. #winning. Nikki Webster, Instagram

