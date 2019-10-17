University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

After a couple of missed appearances on The One Show, fans started to wonder what happened to Angellica Bell.

And as with anyone in the spotlight, there is always a level of speculation and rumour that emerges anytime someone comes off air. From rumours of sacking to mysterious illnesses, fans are always desperate to know what really went on.

And in the case of Angellica Bell, some viewers began to speculate that the BBC presenter might be expecting another child.

So, for anyone thinking Angellica has something to cover up, here’s what we have to say!

No, she’s not pregnant!

Some viewers jumped to thinking Angellica Bell may be with child, what with her absence from some of the filming. And then in an episode of The One Show on Wednesday, October 16th she donned a dress which concealed most of her shape and form.

But from the looks of Angellica’s recent Instagram posts, she’s far from with child, as she shows off her gym-toned physique and washboard abs.

It was just the choice of dress and nothing more!

Just check out this snap of Angellica from October 15th, 2019 – definitely not with child…

Angellica Bell: Family life

Angellica remarried fellow TV presenter Michael Underwood in 2010 and together the couple has two children, a son called Elijah Joseph and daughter named Keziah.

Elijah was born in December 2011 – a year after they wed – and in June 2013, Angellica gave birth to Keziah.

For the moment, Angellica and Michael have not announced any plans for more children.

