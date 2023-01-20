A No Jumper interview saw Blueface tell security officers to take his girlfriend Chrisean Rock outside after a tense interview. The drama erupted after Chrisean said she felt she was being “gaslighted” during the conversation.

Blueface and Chrisean were introduced by host Gina as “the hottest couple on the planet,” but 30 minutes later, the rapper revealed he was going to finish the interview. He then told Chrisean to stop grabbing him and stood up.

It wasn’t long before Chrisean was taken away from the interview by security. Later, she came back in to finish the interview with Blueface, just after he told No Jumper hosts he’s the “only one who has enough patience for her.”

No Jumper interview: Blueface and Chrisean

Blueface sat down for an interview on the No Jumper YouTube channel. Chrisean was brought along as a surprise, but things went seriously left 30 minutes into the chat when Gina asked if she could ask her a question.

Chrisean was seen saying: “You’re trying to gaslight me, just let me talk for myself, I don’t like nobody setting me up in a conversation. Let me talk for myself.” Then later, she told Blueface “it’s sensitive.”

Blueface tells his girlfriend he’s going to finish the interview, to which she responds: “What you playing for?” Chrisean then touches his chin and tells him he’s “being weird.”

Chrisean removed by security

After Blueface tells Chrisean to “stop grabbing him,” he repeatedly tells security officers to take her outside. He tells her: “I don’t speak for you, that’s what you said the whole interview. So now, you’re cut.”

A security officer is seen carrying Blueface outside the building. Sharp asks Blueface: “She’s got this fame now. Do you think she’s mentally prepared to take on this new life?” Sharp replies he sees him “helping her” and giving “her motion.”

While Chrisean is cooling off, Blueface reveals he “knew she was damaged when I met her.” He is then rejoined by his girlfriend, who he appears on reality series Crazy in Love with.

Blueface joined by Chrisean again

The interview, which has seen several fans divided over whether Blueface or Chrisean is in the wrong, ended with the couple sitting down to finish the chat. Host Sharp tells them he wants them to come back to the podcast.

Chrisean asks why they have to talk about “sensitive topics” after Blueface tells her to “make your man look good.” He then tells her: “If I want to answer a question, trust me to answer for the both of us in our best interest.”

She reflected on the interview, which involved questions about their relationship. Chrisean said: “They made me look like the aggressor when I called you a […] and I didn’t hit you first, that’s all I said, then everything went left.”

Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images

WATCH THE INTERVIEW ON NO JUMPER YOUTUBE CHANNEL

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK