No, Kody Brown does not have a new wife: Proposal rumors explored











Rumors about Kody Brown having a new wife have been swirling around on the internet for a long time, and now, reports suggest the Sister Wives was rejected by a woman for his proposal.

At the moment, Kody has four wives. These include Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown. For a long time, there had been speculations that Kody’s relationship with Meri has come to an end. However, the pair never confirmed this.

Rumors about Kody Brown’s new wife explored

The rumors about Kody having a new wife first surfaced last year. Fans speculated the reality star married again after the name Leah Marie Brown appeared on the Brown family’s Wikipedia page.

The page revealed that Kody and Leah got married on February 20, 2019. This gave rise to the speculation that a new member will be joining the family soon. However, the name disappeared from the page shortly after.

It is important to note that Wikipedia pages can be edited by anyone. It is possible the name was added by someone to stir some drama. Following this, the rumors about Kody’s new wife surfaced once again when reports suggested he had proposed to someone but got rejected.

More about Reality star’s rumored proposal

On July 5, InTouch Weekly revealed Kody was upset after reportedly getting rejected by a woman. An insider told the outlet: “He had his sights set on her as a sister wife replacement for his first wife Meri, but she turned him down.”

The insider, who is not named in the article, goes on to reveal the type of girl she was. The insider said: “She’s beautiful and Kody liked her tomboy spirit. She told him, ‘Let me know if you ever want a young, hotwife.’ He was over the moon.”

As per the outlet, the proposal was rejected by the woman because she thought Kody’s wife Robyn was “controlling.” The insider noted: “Kody told his friends that he was still sure it would work out if he showed his commitment by proposing to her.”

The insider continued: “The woman told him she didn’t like the way Robyn controlled him so much and said she could no longer see a future with him.”

Did Meri Brown leave the family?

Over the years, there have been several speculations about Meri leaving the family. However, it has not been confirmed yet. Neither Meri nor Kody have commented on this speculation.

The pair have had a hard time in their relationship and it has been shown on the show as well.