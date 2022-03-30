Noella Bergener’s mother may be lowkey but her hubby was an NBC weatherman













Noella Bergener is most known for being a reality TV star and one of the lead cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County as well as a model, influencer and all-around social media star.

Noella also has a very well known father, Christoper Nance who was a famous weatherman for over 20 years on NBC. Although we know a lot about Noella and her father, there isn’t much out there about her mother.

Reality Titbit has done some digging and has found all we could on the RHOC star’s mother. Keep reading to find out more.

RELATED: How Gina Kirschenheiter graduated from ‘broke’ college student to RHOC boss

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9242 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/gWlQ7ePABMM/hqdefault.jpg 982880 982880 center 22403

Photo by: Bravo

Who is Noella Bergener’s mother?

Although we know a lot about her father, there is little out there available about her mother. However, we have managed to find out that she is called Nicholette Ortega Nance and according to newsunzip, her mother is a homemaker and is very close to her daughter and grandchildren.

There aren’t many pictures of her out there, however, Noella posted a picture with her mother for Mother’s Day 2019 which was a beautiful black and white photo of Noella and her mom and her son that was captioned:

Happy Mother’s Day to an incredible Woman, Mother & Grandmother. Noella Bergener, Instagram

Noella used the hashtag #theappledoesntfallfarfromthetree, so we can confidently assume that the mother and daughter duo are very alike!

Noella’s dad is a famous weatherman

Noella’s dad Christopher Nance was most known for being the weatherman on NBC for over two decades. Aside from this he was also very involved in charity work and is an active social worker who has helped organisations such as Save The Children.

Christopher sadly passed away last year and in October 2021 Noella took to her Instagram to share a post in memory of her father that said:

My Father Christopher Nance Weatherman for NBC for 20 years and champion of countless charities benefiting children with fatal illnesses has passed on. He was the oldest living man in the US with sickle cell anaemia. Though we weren’t close for many years reconnecting last year and your incredible insight and encouragement is something I will cherish for life. Noella Bergener, Instagram

Noella is focussing on herself and her children

Since her very public separation from her ex-husband, James Bergener, Noella appears to be focusing on herself and her child. From looking at her Instagram she appears to be spending time with her friends and family and is often posting pictures of her “ladies’ nights.”

The reality TV star is also busy looking after her two-year-old son as she has now become a single mother after leaving her husband who she claims “abandoned” their son.

Their son is autistic making caring for him a more difficult task, she said to Page Six Autism was “definitely a curveball that we didn’t expect.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK