MGK and Megan Fox’s friendship with Lala Kent turned sour over one Tweet











Machine Gun Kelly isn’t someone who would normally be associated with Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, but he somehow found himself in quite the feud with cast member Lala Kent.

Lala, who was previously engaged to now ex-fiance Randall Emmett, became caught up in drama after MGK was thought to have slated the producer’s film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

When the rapper wrote a certain Tweet, some fans took it as a diss towards Randall’s movie. Although it happened a while ago, we were reminded of the argument on January 25th, during the Pump Rules Season reunion.

Machine Gun Kelly and Lala Kent’s feud

Pump Rules fans were reminded of MGK and Lala Kent’s former friendship, when Brock Davies said she was “too busy hanging out with the rapper” to know about her ex-fiance’s rumored infidelity.

Going back to the drama, Machine Gun Kelly and now-fiance Megan Fox first became friends with former couple Lala and Randall Emmett, when they appeared on set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. But the double dates didn’t last long.

When MGK wrote a Tweet regarding the summer 2021 film release, many assumed he was talking about Randall’s film. Since the feud, Lala Kent claimed they would rather hang with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The rapper first met Megan Fox on the set of Randall’s film, so some might he would be thanking him. However, Lala claimed that the film producer has never taken credit for their relationship, as per Bravo.

What did MGK Tweet?

Machine Gun Kelly wrote a Tweet on July 23rd 2021, which said: “If I don’t talk or Tweet about a movie I’m barely in, it’s because it’s [trash emoji].” Many quickly assumed he was talking about Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Lala Kent explained her theory about why he wrote the post, during an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She said:

I don’t think he likes being attached. You know they came out as a couple on our podcast, and I think it sounded fun. We asked them a million times, like, ‘Do you want us to cut this out?’ They said, ‘No, leave it in. Who cares?”. Then all of a sudden every article that’s written goes right back to on ‘Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast.’ Well, they want to be hanging with [Kourtney] Kardashian and Travis Barker, rather than Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.

The Pump Rules star also labelled the Tweet by rapper MGK as “extremely mean”, adding: “You know, save the mean stuff like that for us reality TV stars.”

if i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s 🚮 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) July 23, 2021

Where does the rapper and Randall stand now?

Randall Emmett and MGK appear to have cleared things up, especially as the rapper texted him to apologise following the social media drama. Just a week ago, the film producer congratulated his engagement to Megan Fox.

Lala Kent, however, does not appear to have brought them up since the feud. And as things stand, she’s not exactly on talking terms with her ex, either, following claims he may have cheated on her.

Part one of the Vanderpump Rules season reunion saw Lala cry and reveal she felt “safe enough to bring a child into this world” with him, before adding that she feels “disgusting”.

