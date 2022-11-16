Oak Island fans convinced they've cracked meaning behind 'bravo tango' term











The Curse of Oak Island sees the Lagina brothers, Rick and Marty, attempt to uncover the mysteries of Oak Island, Nova Scotia. Their friend Gary often uses the phrase, “Bravo tango,” and fans are trying to crack the code.

Local experts have helped them explore the history, mythology and geography of the island since the History series first aired in 2014. Over time, the on-screen duo have come up with their own secret phrases to understand.

Neither of them has ever let on what the term means, but viewers have already jumped to conclusions about its hidden message. An ongoing Reddit thread that started five years ago has come back into action.

‘Bravo tango’ used on Oak Island

Gary using the term ‘bravo tango’ first came up in an episode five years ago. A fan said:

When Gary finds the cross, Rick says into his phone, “It’s not Bravo Tango…” in a way that suggests something with words beginning with B and T would be better. What is he talking about? Why is he talking in UN code language?

Marty has also been heard saying the phrase more than once, which has baffled viewers for years.

During season 10 episode 1, the cast members were heard using the term again. After a decade of searching, Rick, Marty, and the team returned to Oak Island and immediately uncover evidence of a tunnel in the Money Pit.

Oak Island fans guess meaning

The majority of Oak Island viewers believe that ‘bravo tango’ means buried treasure. One fan believes

“they said it meant “big treasurer,” but most agree that the show uses it to signify a big amount of treasure found.

One fan said: “Since it’s the most interesting thing to ever come out of OI, I would hope Rick sees it as Bravo Tango..”

Another jokily wrote: “Really? I was thinking Marty wanted some Beef Tacos.”

Other guesses include “Big Thanks, “Barkhouse Templar” and “Big T*ts,” which some viewers claim to have learned in the military. One mention on Urban Dictionary states it is “a code men use when they see a female with large breasts.”

What is ‘Bravo tango’ usually code for?

The term ‘bravo tango’ often means the letters B and T in the military phonetic alphabet, while ‘foxtrot sierra’ usually stands for the letters F and S. Other words like “alpha” means the letter A while “Charlie” stands for letter C.

In the NATO phonetic alphabet, established by the 1930s, the letter T is tango and became slang for target, or “enemy.” The phrase “bravo tango” (BT) is also used to signify a bomb threat, as per Globe Gazette‘s emergency codes.

Using the alphabet this way is used to make the message clear to a listener, such as when a salesperson will state the phonetic letters to ensure that somebody is spelling a word correctly to avoid any confusion or mistakes.

