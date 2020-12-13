Olivia Meets Her Match season 2: When is it released on ITV?











As Olivia Meets Her Match series 1 ends tonight (December 13th), fans are eager to find out when the next series comes out.

This season saw Olivia Attwood plan her wedding to Bradley Dack, take on her new life as a WAG and move to Manchester to live with him.

The eight-part series has been on ITVBe for several weeks, with many set to be left with a hole in their evening screen time as series 1 comes to a close.

So when is season 2 of Olivia Meets Her Match on ITV? Is it released soon?

Screenshot: Olivia Meets Her Match – ITV

Olivia Meets Her Match: Series 1 recap

The season 3 Love Island star began airing her new reality show on ITVBe on Sunday October 25.

Its first few episodes saw Olivia meeting wedding planner Julie Perry, and trying on several wedding dresses.

As ITV cameras took viewers further into the series, she finally found the perfect wedding venue – which costs the same as a brand new Lamborghini!

However, emotions were high when her fiance and rugby player Bradley went through knee surgery. Fans also saw Olivia go through breast surgery.

The couple celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary, too!

Obsessed with Olivia meets her match, don’t want it to end 🥺 — grace (@gracebenfield_) December 8, 2020

OMG: Why did Snooki leave Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Has series 2 been confirmed by ITV?

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation of series 2

It is not known if there will definitely be a second series of the show.

The current show status for Olivia Meets Her Match series 2 is yet to be announced by ITV, and it has not been renewed.

I hope Olivia Meets Her Match turns out to be like the kardashians show. Need about 20 season off it please — natalia (@_talia99) December 7, 2020

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Are the season 5 couples now?

When is Olivia Meets Her Match series 2 out?

An official air date has not been released

Looking at other reality shows such as Ferne McCann’s First Time Mum and Diva Forever and Ever, it’s likely a second series is coming.

If a second season was to come out, Olivia Meets Her Match could be released in around 4 months.

This is compared to First Time Mum, which has a new series out every 4 months, and in the GC’s case, Diva Forever and Ever every 3 months.

So, perhaps January or February will bring a second series to ITVBe!

WATCH OLIVIA MEETS HER MATCH ON ITVBE ON SUNDAY DECEMBER 13 AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK