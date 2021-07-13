Who is Omeretta The Great's mom? Meet the Love and Hip Hop star!











Omeretta The Great recently made her first appearance on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, alongside her mom who she opened up to.

The music artist has allowed cameras into her life, to follow her way into the rap industry, as well as shine a light on her personal events.

During the July 12th episode, the mother-daughter duo addressed some issues, including why she may be angry with her mom.

Fans instantly loved Omeretta The Great. Here’s what they had to say about her – plus, get to know the woman who brought her into the world!

UPDATE: Are Love and Hip Hop’s Erica and Safaree still together?

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer BridTV 3237 Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Super Trailer 820198 820198 center 22403

Who is Omeretta The Great’s mom?

The rapper’s mom, who used to be her manager, first appeared on LAHH: Atlanta on July 12th.

She questioned Omeretta about why she was angry at her, which she responded to by saying she’s upset her mom chose a man over her kid.

Her mom denied this, adding that Omeretta is “spoilt” and “stubborn”.

She told her:

You’ve always been hurt your whole life that I never could give you your daddy. That’s what I feel like your pain is.

Several fans reacted by saying that her mom should apologize and admit she is in the wrong, following their conversation.

Do you think Omeretta’s mama should let her daughter speak her truth even if she doesn’t wanna hear it? 🤭 #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/v5wAvTBweE — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) July 13, 2021

LAHH fans react to Omeretta’s mom

When Omeretta brought her mom onto the show, it looked like she had written a song with her in mind, and the trauma she has been through.

Fans instantly praised Omeretta for opening up to her mom, with many noticing that the duo look and act very similar.

One fan wrote: “Oweee Omeretta & her mama is twins.”

Another said: “Omeretta made a whole diss track 4 her mama lol…I like an artist that can channel their pain tho #LHHATL.”

“Baby Omeretta is her mama twin”, said a Twitter user.

I honestly feel for Omeretta. Having a discussion with your parents about the trauma inflicted on the children can go left real quick. #LoveandHipHop #LHHATL — Cameron Sims (@camsims800) July 13, 2021

Omeretta AND her mama fine! — A DREAM💕✨ (@uwant_destini) July 13, 2021

LOVE AND HIP HOP: Get to know Mendeecees Harris – wife, IG, age

Omeretta and her mom: Relationship

Omeretta The Great and her mom still see each other, but they do have a strained relationship – as seen on Love and Hip Hop.

They grew up in poor conditions in Atlanta, which led to Omeretta starting to write music, poems, and rap when she was seven years old.

It looks like Omeretta has no siblings, making her an only child.

As her mom used to be part of her management, there was likely a reason or decision made for her to stop having that job role.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK