Jeopardy’s latest episode, which aired on April 20, saw Mattea Roach heading for a one-person final round after fellow contestants Caitlin Hayes and Sarah McGrath’s scores didn’t add up to a high enough number.
The announcement left many viewers stunned as several fans had never seen a single person heading to the finals before.
Mattea Roach makes the one-person finale
Mattea went head to head with fellow contestants Caitlin and Sarah in three rounds before becoming Jeopardy’s champion.
She was the highest scorer in all the three rounds: Jeopardy! Round, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy!
Following her great performance, the game totals projected that Mattea, who chose the theatrical happenings category, was the only one to have picked up enough points to enter the final and play Final Jeopardy!
Fans stunned at contestant’s solo final
Many Jeopardy viewers were shaken to see only one contestant qualifying for the last stage.
“OH MY GOD WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME A ONE-PERSON FINAL JEOPARDY HAS HAPPENED?!” asked a fan.
“Omg, this is the first time I’ve ever seen this! Only one person made final Jeopardy!” wrote another viewer.
“Only one person left in final Jeopardy wtf,” wrote a third fan.
“I’m shook that they only had one person in final #Jeopardy today. That’s so wild!” said another fan.
When was the last time Jeopardy had a one contestant final?
The last time Jeopardy fans witnessed a solo final on the show was back in 2020 when contestant Kevin Walsh was the only one to qualify.
In the most recent episode, Mattea’s total winnings stood at an impressive $271,282.