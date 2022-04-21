











Jeopardy’s latest episode, which aired on April 20, saw Mattea Roach heading for a one-person final round after fellow contestants Caitlin Hayes and Sarah McGrath’s scores didn’t add up to a high enough number.

The announcement left many viewers stunned as several fans had never seen a single person heading to the finals before.

SEE: What happened to former A&F CEO Mike Jeffries and where is he now?

Mattea Roach makes the one-person finale

Mattea went head to head with fellow contestants Caitlin and Sarah in three rounds before becoming Jeopardy’s champion.

She was the highest scorer in all the three rounds: Jeopardy! Round, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy!

Following her great performance, the game totals projected that Mattea, who chose the theatrical happenings category, was the only one to have picked up enough points to enter the final and play Final Jeopardy!

SEE: Deadliest Catch crew tragedies – hotel room discovery to sudden heart attack

Fans stunned at contestant’s solo final

Many Jeopardy viewers were shaken to see only one contestant qualifying for the last stage.

“OH MY GOD WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME A ONE-PERSON FINAL JEOPARDY HAS HAPPENED?!” asked a fan.

OH MY GOD WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME A ONE-PERSON FINAL JEOPARDY HAS HAPPENED?! #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/oJwkaUdks2 — Dylan Slemp 🐵 (@elongatedbean) April 20, 2022

“Omg, this is the first time I’ve ever seen this! Only one person made final Jeopardy!” wrote another viewer.

Omg this is the first time I've ever seen this! Only one person made final Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/1NXIua3l7K — Danny Will (@_DannyWill) April 20, 2022

Only one person in final Jeopardy? Wow. — Unapologetic (@jewelle_royal) April 20, 2022

“Only one person left in final Jeopardy wtf,” wrote a third fan.

Only one person left in final Jeopardy wtf — Jessie 🦬🌻 (@andherewe_go) April 20, 2022

“I’m shook that they only had one person in final #Jeopardy today. That’s so wild!” said another fan.

I'm shook that they only had one person in final #Jeopardy today. That's so wild! — Unapproachable Black Hottie (@BabbageEmmah) April 20, 2022

Wow, when was the last time only one person played final #Jeopardy lol — Dana (@GlaseIt) April 20, 2022

Has this ever happened before in jeopardy history???? Only one person left in final jeopardy because the other 2 were in the negatives. — Maggie 🐩 (@mjpappas) April 20, 2022

When was the last time Jeopardy had a one contestant final?

The last time Jeopardy fans witnessed a solo final on the show was back in 2020 when contestant Kevin Walsh was the only one to qualify.

In the most recent episode, Mattea’s total winnings stood at an impressive $271,282.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9603 Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wdRGoeQ-ubg/hqdefault.jpg 996355 996355 center 22403