Home » Game Shows, Jeopardy, News, What's On?

Jeopardy's one-person final starring Mattea Roach has fans stunned

April 21, 2022
Disha Kandpal

Jeopardy’s latest episode, which aired on April 20, saw Mattea Roach heading for a one-person final round after fellow contestants Caitlin Hayes and Sarah McGrath’s scores didn’t add up to a high enough number.

The announcement left many viewers stunned as several fans had never seen a single person heading to the finals before.

  • SEE: What happened to former A&F CEO Mike Jeffries and where is he now?

Mattea Roach makes the one-person finale

Mattea went head to head with fellow contestants Caitlin and Sarah in three rounds before becoming Jeopardy’s champion.

She was the highest scorer in all the three rounds: Jeopardy! Round, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy!

Following her great performance, the game totals projected that Mattea, who chose the theatrical happenings category, was the only one to have picked up enough points to enter the final and play Final Jeopardy!

  • SEE: Deadliest Catch crew tragedies – hotel room discovery to sudden heart attack

Fans stunned at contestant’s solo final

Many Jeopardy viewers were shaken to see only one contestant qualifying for the last stage.

“OH MY GOD WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME A ONE-PERSON FINAL JEOPARDY HAS HAPPENED?!” asked a fan.

“Omg, this is the first time I’ve ever seen this! Only one person made final Jeopardy!” wrote another viewer.

“Only one person left in final Jeopardy wtf,” wrote a third fan.

“I’m shook that they only had one person in final #Jeopardy today. That’s so wild!” said another fan.

When was the last time Jeopardy had a one contestant final?

The last time Jeopardy fans witnessed a solo final on the show was back in 2020 when contestant Kevin Walsh was the only one to qualify.

In the most recent episode, Mattea’s total winnings stood at an impressive $271,282.

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror | Official Trailer | Netflix

BridTV
9603
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror | Official Trailer | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wdRGoeQ-ubg/hqdefault.jpg
996355
996355
center
22403
Thoughts? Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment
Disha Kandpal
Disha is a Political Science graduate from the University of Mumbai, India, who loves languages, reading, and writing about cinema and culture. She loves finding out about the latest entertainment trends and being the first to cover celebrity news. When she's not writing about the latest trending online series, Disha enjoys running.

Related Posts