Spoilers – Renee Poche and Carter Wall on Love is Blind have barely got any air time, but fans are kind of wishing they had more. The Netflix couple got engaged just like the other couples but faded away in the background as the altar day approached. Hands up if you enjoy less drama like me…

From Married at First Sight to Love is Blind, the dramatic couples get the most air time. And while there’s an entire group of binge-watchers who enjoy the arguments, there is another group of fans who actually like to see relationships go well. Renee and Carter are prime examples of this important matter.

Renee and Carter on Love is Blind

Renee Poche and Carter Wall on Love is Blind got engaged and were filmed all the way to the altar. Marriage records show Renee and Carter filed for a marriage license on May 18, 2022, as per Starcasm.

She then married someone else on March 28, 2023. A career woman who is a veterinarian in the real world, Renee had been focusing on her work for the past five years since her last serious relationship.

Carter described himself as an old-fashioned guy who prefers to not use cell phones during dates and wanted to find a girl who appreciates this older-style attitude.

They barely get any air time

Renee and Carter got such little air time that they may as well not have joined the Netflix cast. Renee had a few stardom moments, like when she revealed that Stacy wanted to serve poop cookies to Johnnie.

Even Renee is using the hashtag ‘#ReleaseTheReneeCut’ as she barely saw herself in the show. It’s believed a scene of the star using a banana is in high demand – as she brings the fun to the LIB party!

Don’t worry though, Renee “can’t wait to tell us the full story” because Netflix definitely didn’t. Carter, on the other hand, recently posted a photo surrounded by females!

In one clip, she was seen dropping it down low while the ladies sang Cha Cha Slide! Renee even arm-wrestled Lydia and shouted, “Okay, Mom and Dad!” when Vanessa and Nick Lachey walked in.

Drama-free couples aren’t popular

Take Lydia and Milton, for example. Fans aren’t the biggest fans of Lydia – even though she’s one of two couples who actually tied the knot – but the drama she’s bringing makes her and Milton popular.

So when Renee and Carter had zero drama or arguments, it simply wasn’t aired. This didn’t go amiss with viewers, who say that Renee basically carried season 5 albeit with a few scenes with her involved.

During the only one of her dates that made it to the final edit, Renee tells Chris, “I could see a man see something messed up and start fixing it and just get wet.”

Renee only pops up in the women’s living quarters scenes skipping rope and is every girl’s best friend, playing the role of JP in a rehearsal for Taylor’s first face-to-face meeting with her fiancé!

