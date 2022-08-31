Patrick and Thais wave goodbye to 'fiance' role and prepare to welcome first baby











90 Day Fiancé’s Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone were introduced on the show during season 9 of the hit TLC programme as they tried to make it through the K-1 visa process and achieve their “happily ever after”

Fans were hooked on Patrick and Thais’ story from the get-go as they faced some serious bumps along the way, however, the pair have proven their strength as a couple as they prepare to welcome their first baby into the world.

Reality Titbit has the story as the couple prepare for parenthood.

Screenshot: Thaís Finally Tells Her Dad! | 90 Day Fiancé – YouTube

Patrick and Thais are expecting their first baby

While TLC fans weren’t sure if the couple would make it down the aisle, On August 1, In Touch exclusively confirmed that Thais and Patrick got married on February 22nd 2022.

Since their wedding, Patrick and Thais made the shocking announcement ahead of the season 9 tell-all that they were expecting their first child together. In an exclusive interview with People in August 2022, Thais said:

We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby! We can’t wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that’s been a part of our journey!

View Instagram Post

Thais and Patrick’s relationship timeline

Patrick met Thaís on a trip to Brazil whilst he was on his way to reconnect with his retired father. After changing his location on his dating apps, the 32-year-old was over the moon when he matched with model Thaís, 25.

The relationship was a whirlwind and moved quickly after the couple immediately hit it off. After his trip was over, Patrick booked multiple return trips just to visit Thaís. It wasn’t long into their relationship that they started considering marriage as a possibility. During the series, Patrick said:

Eleven months after I met Thais, I ended up proposing to her, and she said yes.

However, it hasn’t all been sunshine and rainbows for the two with their new life in Texas. In episode 10, Thais confronted Patrick about his secrecy over his finances, complaining that she felt as his future wife, she should be aware of how much money he makes, to which Patrick took offence, claiming that until she was legally his wife, she didn’t have a right to know.

The couple has faced multiple hurdles in their relationship, but it seems that they can’t be broken as their partnership continues to blossom ahead of welcoming their first child.

View Instagram Post

Thais and Patrick just had their baby shower

On August 21 Thais shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram as she posed in an orange dress whilst holding her pregnant belly as she celebrated her baby shower. In the caption she wrote:

Baby Mendes’s shower! it was all so perfect, thank you my friend Leslie who made it all happen every detail with so much love.

Friends and fans and other reality TV stars were quick to comment on the post as they congratulated Thais on her pregnancy. One fan said, “You look radiant! Congratulations to both of you, can’t wait to meet the little one.”

View Instagram Post

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK