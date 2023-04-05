Paul (Paulie) Connell’s house on Real Housewives of New Jersey has seriously shocked fans, leaving RHONJ fans to ask where Dolores’ boyfriend lives. Many wanted a closer look at Paul’s Edgewater, NJ, mansion.

Dolores Catania introduced her boyfriend Paul to the world when she went Instagram-official with him in February 2022. Now, he’s showing RHONJ viewers around his house, which Jennifer Fessler compared to the Taj Mahal!

So, where does Paul Connell live, and what’s his house like? Reality Titbit has all the details on his Edgewater, NJ, home and even took a peek at his lavish lifestyle. He fits in with the glamorous housewives perfectly…

Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Paul Connell’s house

Paul, known as Paulie, has a house that didn’t shock just RHONJ fans but also his co-stars. Dolores hosted Jennifer Aydin’s coffee reading lunch at Paulie’s house. “Oh my god, this place is gorgeous,” Jennifer said as she walked in.

Danielle Cabral called his mansion “breathtaking,” before Jennifer Fessler said: “Where am I? The Taj Mahal? Wow. I’m trying not to be jealous of Dolores, but it is so, like, 50 Shades of Grey. I’m becoming desperate to find the red room.”

With a stunning island in the modern glass cabinet kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows in the area that leads out to the garden, and a sleek fireplace, Paul is clearly raking in the dollar when it comes to business!

Where does RHONJ star Paul live?

Paul lives in an apartment in Edgewater, New Jersey. He has an entire kitchen wall filled with wine bottles! The property is based on Undercliff Avenue, is owned by RHONJ star Dolores’ boyfriend, and was last sold in 2018 for $2,300,000.

The RHONJ star also runs a successful business which is listed as a tier one, high-end electrical contracting company. Headquartered in New York City, it takes Paul just under two hours to get to and from the office.

Dolores’ luxury Porsche was stolen from Paul’s driveway in October 2022, All About The Tea reports. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had already moved in with Paul but forgot to park her car in the garage of his home.

Dolores’ and her boyfriend: Relationship timeline

Dolores went Instagram official with Paul, AKA Paulie, in February 2022. Since then, they’ve been going from strength to strength and both regularly feature on Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Paulie on Real Housewives of New Jersey is from Ireland, however, now lives in New York City as an electrician. The loved-up pair met through a mutual friend, and have been smitten and all eyes for each other ever since.

Now over a year into their relationship, they’re still happier than ever. Dolores confirmed in October 2022 that she moved into Paul Connell’s Edgewater, NJ, home, several months into the relationship, but still has her own house.

Dolores has said she often stays at Paulie’s house, as per Bravo, because she also has her own beautiful home after going through an extensive renovation process.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

