No, Paul Teutul Sr is not dead - American Chopper star's death hoax debunked!

Social media is a platform that brings users together but it could also become a place of fake news and misinformation.

This is seen on a regular basis as many celebrities and reality stars often become the victims of cruel rumours and death hoaxes.

Motorcycle mechanic and TV star Paul Teutul Sr is the latest celebrity to be targeted by a social media hoax.

Paul Teutul Sr’s death hoax debunked

Paul Teutul Sr is not dead. He is alive and doing well, based on his latest social media posts.

The former American Chopper star shared a new Twitter post on Monday (February 22nd) in which he revealed that he’s been busy filming on set.

“Just chilling at the Bobby Hotel in Nashville after a long day of filming,” Paul tweeted.

Paul has been filming for the YouTube channel of his shop Orange County Choppers.

How did the hoax appear?

It appears that the hoax started after an online article went viral on the internet. This isn’t the first time that Paul has fallen victim to false rumours.

He has been targeted a few times in the last few years, leaving many of his fans devastated and confused.

One fan reacted on Twitter: “Glad to see that you’re doing well, some other people had you under the weather!”

Another one added: “Thank God you’re OK.”

Who is Paul Teutul Sr?

Paul Teutul Sr is a reality star best-known from his appearance on American Chopper. He is the founder of Orange County Choppers, a manufacturing shop for custom motorcycles.

The Discovery series, which premiered in 2003, centered on the father and son duo Paul Sr and Paul Jr who worked together at their shop OCC in New York.

Paul also appeared on his own show called Orange County Choppers which aired on the CMT Network.

You can find what’s Paul up to these days from his Twitter profile, as well as OCC’s official YouTube channel.

