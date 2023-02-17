Pauly D and Nikki Hall are still together four years after their first meeting on Double Shot at Love. The DJ’s TikTok page is mostly filled with spinning the decks, but they’ve sparked engaged rumors online.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers have noticed the absence of Nikki from the latest season, but their social media shows they’re happily in a relationship after they first met in 2019. However, they’re not engaged yet.

Fans have speculated whether Pauly D has proposed to Nikki, but they tend to keep their love life mostly away from the public eye, despite their original meeting on a public dating show for all to see.

Pauly D and Nikki are still together

Pauly D and Nikki are still together, as confirmed by her on February 17. They aren’t always open about their relationship on social media but she’s one of five people the Jersey Shore star is following on Instagram and vice versa.

Although she hasn’t appeared on the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she still has videos on her TikTok page – the last in October 2022 – which show the couple getting along incredibly well. They even face engaged rumors!

Nikki recently posted a video on TikTok where she addressed questions about why they don’t post photos together and if they’re still a couple. She revealed: “We like our peace respectfully.”

Nikki and Pauly met in 2019

Pauly D and Nikki have been dating for years. They met on his dating show, Double Shot at Love season 1, in 2019. They reunited to film season 2 in Las Vegas, and after a rough start, ended up reconciling.

Nikki, 30, didn’t make her relationship with Pauly official for a while as he chose not to pursue anything serious with her at the end of season 1. In October 2020, fans noticed they were quarantining together in Las Vegas.

Pauly’s girlfriend has clashed with his co-star on Jersey Shore season 5. During a September 2022 episode, Nikki and Angelina Pivarnick got into an altercation after the Staten Island native poured wine on her, leading to a wine fight.

Nikki Hall and Pauly D ‘engaged’ rumors

Nikki and Pauly face ‘engaged’ rumors as she was spotted wearing a ring on her fourth finger in the last TikTok she shared with him. Fans spotted the glinting piece of jewelry almost instantly and began to assume he proposed.

During season 4 of the show, Pauly was bashed for fake proposing to Nikki on their anniversary. However, it wasn’t actually the real gesture, and neither has announced an engagement on their social media pages.

Although Nikki and Pauly D ‘engaged’ rumors are unconfirmed, they have expressed that they enjoy their privacy as a couple.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Pauly and Nikki’s representatives for comment.

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

