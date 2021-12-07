Pedro Jimeno makes thousands from TLC on top of his gaming career











Pedro Jimeno is known for being Chantel’s beau on TLC’s The Family Chantel. Little do some fans know that the show is not his only job: he also plays games for a living.

His marriage to Chantel is still going strong today, after he first laid eyes on her while working as a Spanish tutor. And we get to see how their relationship all plays out on the latest season.

Since that job, his income has dramatically increased, especially now that The Family Chantel has reached its third season. Pedro has a couple of unexpected jobs under his belt, and we can reveal how much he earns.

What does Pedro Jimeno do for a living?

When he’s not busy filming for The Family Chantel, Pedro works in a warehouse alongside playing games on Twitch.

He has his own gaming room at home, kitted out with three computers and lit up with LED lighting!

The TLC star often plays games like Cyberpunk 2077. In his Instagram bio, Pedro says he’s a Twitch Affiliate who wants to become a Twitch Partner.

Although it is said that you need to be a Twitch partner to truly make a living from Twitch, those who game on the website (without partner status) can make $50 to $1,500 per month.

Someone just let Pedro go back to his room and play video games, please 😂 #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/WOuc8xa0NT — Cyrille M. (she/her) (@ellanorcym) December 8, 2020

The Family Chantel: Pedro’s salary

Reports state that 90 Day Fiancé stars – like Pedro and Chantel – apparently make about $1,000 per episode of the show, resulting in about $15,000 per season of the show.

Pedro has shared his excitement for Chantel’s salary on The Family Chantel, which he estimated to be $75K annually. However, his wife revealed she would not be making quite as much as thinks.

He was clearly eager for Chantel to start her career as an entry-level nurse so that he could exit the warehouse.

Chantel then told Pedro that he could go to school and get his degree so that they could “make six figures together.“

Pedro is OVERWHELMED 😭 Use this as a "like button" to send Pedro some ♥ #TheFamilyChantel pic.twitter.com/od9LjUenHT — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) December 7, 2021

His overall net worth is massive

Varying reports say Pedro is worth between $100K to $1.5 million. Either way, $100K as a minimum net worth is considered pretty wealthy to most!

With 4.6K followers on Twitch, he could be making a few thousand dollars a month from streaming alone. Pair that with his TV appearance salary and he likely has a stable financial income.

Pedro’s wife Chantel has a reported net worth of $1.5 million, which is all an accumulation of her TV appearance, social media promotions and brand endorsements.

This means that the couple could have a combined net worth of up to and around $3 million, but this is unconfirmed.

