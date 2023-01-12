Pete Davidson and Lana Del Rey have sparked dating rumors after they were allegedly photographed next to each other. Fans are reacting to speculation on Twitter, shortly after debunked speculation he was dating Jenny Ortega.

Lana may be Wild at Heart but pairing the singer with former SNL comedian Pete wasn’t what many expected to happen this year. However, when a fan account shared the news, rumors quickly began to circulate.

Rewind to 2018 when a clip of Lana was seen singing along to Ariana Grande’s Sweetener song Pete Davidson. That’s the only time they’ve been associated with one another, and that wasn’t even really involving Kim K’s ex Pete.

Pete Davidson and Lana Del Rey: Rumors

A fan account called The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSlut) shared on Twitter on January 11 that Pete has been photographed alongside “newly single” Lana, which has sparked dating rumors online.

However, only two separate photos of the two celebrities were shared rather than a photo of them pictured together. At the time of writing, there is no evidence of Pete and Lana hanging out together, or even smiling on the red carpet.

Reality Titbit has contacted Pete and Lana’s representatives for comment.

Lana’s fans react to dating speculation

Lana’s fandom is hoping that the rumors are false after hearing that she could be dating Pete. Many are asking how Pete has been involved with dating speculation including model Emily Ratajkowski, Jenny, and now, Lana.

One fan wrote: “I just know that the new album after their breakup will be TOOOO good.”

Although the majority hope that the Pete and Lana speculation is simply just baseless rumors, some disagree. One person penned on social media: “Hope that it’s true actually.”

“I did not want to wake up to this,” reacted a fellow Twitter user.

Who is Pete dating right now?

Currently, Pete has not confirmed that he’s got a girlfriend, or is dating anyone. Rumors about him and Wednesday actor Jenny Ortega have been among dating speculation but neither has made any confirmations.

Two days ago, Pete was spotted with Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders after they both allegedly ended their respective relationships. According to TMZ, the two actors “shared a kiss and did some serious cuddling.”

It is not the first time Pete and Chase are thought to be more than friends, as rumors began several months ago. However, a representative for Pete insisted they were only “great friends.”

