Pete Davidson is the topic of conversation again after a video of Brittney Griner on a plane began circulating in which she talks about her prison release while wearing a hat. Some naughty fans think Brittney is giving off major Pete Davidson vibes. Give the girl a break!

Basketball star Brittney revealed she was delighted and relieved to be released from prison but the video has sparked bizarre theories about whether she “turned into Pete” while behind bars in Russia.

US citizen Brittney was released from jail in a swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was incarcerated in the States. And now Brittney, who was arrested at Moscow Airport for possessing cannabis oil in February, is facing a theory no-one saw coming.

Brittney Griner catches plane home

Following her release from a Moscow prison, Griner has gone viral while speaking on her flight home. Presidential envoy Roger Carstens accompanied Griner on the journey from the UAE but can’t be seen in the video.

Griner, 32, is one of the best-known sportswomen in America. During the US basketball season, the double Olympic champion is a star centre for Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA. She went to Moscow to play during the US off-season.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle praised the efforts of the Biden administration in securing her release, the BBC reports. She said: “I’m just standing here overwhelmed with emotions.”

During the video, Brittney was asked by interviewers: “Do you know where you’re heading?” She responds by initially saying “no” but then adds she is flying back home to the US.

Fans compare Brittney Griner to Pete Davidson

When the video revealed Griner was wearing a beanie hat and tartan red-and-black shirt, many naughty wags claimed she was twinning Pete Davidson.

One fan simply asked: “Brittney Griner turned into Pete Davidson in Russia?”

Another confused Twitter user penned: “That’s not Pete Davidson?”

“Is that Brittney Griner or Pete Davidson?”, reacted a fellow viewer.

Why not watch the clip below and tell them they’re wrong?

Pete joined Instagram the day before

Amid the video being circulated on social media, Pete has been busy launching a joint Instagram account with former NFL player Eli Manning. He took several months off from the platform but returned to show off his tattoos.

The duo began posting pictures together – with some of Pete solo – and fans find them hilarious. Pete and Eli made the account public on December 7, which you can follow at @pete_eli10. It already has almost 70,000 followers!

Pete and Eli’s Instagram bio simply reads: “We both don’t have Instagram so we made one together. Pete Davidson 🤝🏻 Eli Manning.” The launch was part of The Eli Manning Show, which shares photos of the two at Pete’s apartment.

