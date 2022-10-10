









Pete Davidson had no idea he had any Jewish heritage until he took a DNA test in 2017 and discovered his ancestral roots. His mom never told him, but he is actually 48 percent Jewish, while his mom is Irish.

The comedian’s late father, who worked as a firefighter, passed away on 9/11 when Pete was just seven years old. From that day onwards, his mom raised him, but had never thought to mention that his father was Jewish.

He went on to pay homage to his father by playing basketball in several leagues, including for the Fire Department and the Jewish Community Center League. Let’s look at Pete’s ancestry, which he fully discovered only five years ago.

Pete discovered he is Jewish

Pete, who always wanted to be Jewish, found out his heritage during a 2017 ancestry DNA test. However, he had no idea he had any connections before doing so, as his mom never mentioned that his father was Jewish.

During a radio interview on HOT 97, Pete said:

I’m just an Irish Jew… My mom was Irish, my dad was Jewish. I just found out, like this year. My mom just never told me. I was raised Catholic and then I just did that blood test, ancestry stuff, and thought, wait, where is this 48 percent Jew stuff coming from?!

He revealed it was a celebration, and said he feels “ecstatic” about his newly-found heritage. Pete also said earlier in the interview that many people have always thought he is biracial.

His late father’s heritage

Pete’s late dad Scott Matthew Davidson was a New York firefighter who died in 2001 at the World Trade Center during the September 11 attacks. He was Jewish of American nationality, and born in Brooklyn, New York.

Scott was predominantly Jewish with some distant German, Irish, and Italian roots. He was raised Catholic, like Pete went on to be, and attended St. Joseph by the Sea High School, where his son also went for education.

Get to know Pete’s mom

Pete’s mom Amy, born in Brooklyn, New York, works as a nurse and is also a mother to his sister Casey. She has made a few debuts on Saturday Night Live, which her son used to be a full-time cast member on.

In March 2022, Pete’s mom started trending after it was revealed that she supported her son having children with his then-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. However, the two have since split up.

Amy is clearly her son’s biggest supporter, often sharing snippets of Pete’s working career. On National Son’s Day in March, she revealed that she “couldn’t be more proud of the man” he is today.

