It often feels as though celebrities are invincible, but they aren’t immune to life’s challenges. Rumors have been circulating around Pete Davidson‘s health, but does he have Crohn’s disease?

According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, more than three million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn’s.

Fans may be surprised that SNL star, Pete Davidson suffers from a chronic condition too.

Does Pete Davidson have Crohn’s disease?

Yes, Pete Davidson does have Crohn’s disease, according to reports. The comedian was diagnosed with the chronic illness at the age of 17.

Despite trying a variety of different medications, Davidson found that smoking marijuana was a great way to soothe his symptoms. In fact, it would settle his stomach enough to eat and he even attributes the herb to helping him perform on SNL. Crohn’s sufferers often find it hard to maintain a healthy weight due to restrictions on their diet and other side effects from the autoimmune illness.

Davidson previously told High Times: “Weed would be the only thing that would help me eat, I wouldn’t be able to perform on SNL if I didn’t smoke weed.”

Davidson has been vulnerable about his struggles with the disease and included it in his film The King of Staten Island. He has even been an advocate for the condition and often spreads awareness on his social media platforms.

A blog post in 2018 commented on Davidson’s inflammation around his eyes; which can often be a side effect of Crohn’s. Ariana Grande, Davidson’s girlfriend at the time, responded to the post on Twitter defending her partner.

Grande wrote: “Y’all do kno this man has an autoimmune disease …… right? Like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right? jus wanna make sure.”

What is Crohn’s disease?

Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, and weight loss according to reports.

Those with severe Crohn’s may have inflammation of the skin, eyes, joints, or liver. This can be both painful and debilitating. The illness is chronic; meaning people who are diagnosed, will likely have to manage the disease for the rest of their lives.

Whilst it is not determined to be life-threatening, It can lead to life-threatening complications; including bowel obstructions, colon cancer, and liver disease. There’s no known cure for Crohn’s disease, but medication, such as anti-inflammatory drugs and therapies can greatly reduce its symptoms.

