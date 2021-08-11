Who is Peter Rosalita from America's Got Talent? Fans react to 10-year-old singer's performance











On Tuesday, August 10th episode of America’s Got Talent, the show’s 10-year-old singer Peter Rosalita stunned fans with his performance. The contestant took to the stage and sang Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing, during the Quarterfinals episode.

Peter’s performance received thundering applause from the audience and a standing ovation from the judges. Here’s everything we know about AGT’s 10-year-old singer.

.@Peter_Rosalita has given us EVERYTHING with his spectacular rendition of "I Have Nothing" by #WhitneyHouston. pic.twitter.com/PIhsFXJk6K — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 11, 2021

Who is Peter Rosalita?

AGT’s season 16 star Peter is a Filipino national who lives in Abu Dhabi with his family. He arrived in America in June for his AGT auditions and is living with his aunt Mary Jane Villegas, as he prepares for the higher rounds of the competition.

In an interview with The National, Peter’s mother Vilma Villegas, who also runs his social media accounts, revealed that he is a Grade 5 student at Richmindale school in Abu Dhabi.

A lesser-known fact about Peter is that AGT isn’t his first experience of participating in a competition. He has been performing since he was six years old.

Back in 2020, Peter won in the kid’s category during the fourth edition of Talentology, a competition held at Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi. The winner was decided by online votes from viewers who watched the performances virtually.

It seems like Peter has always had a knack for faring well in competitions, as he was among the 12 finalists who got selected in Talentology among 10,000 applicants. He went on to win AED 5,000 worth of mall vouchers which comes around $1,400.

10-year-old singer’s AGT performance explored

Peter arrived on the AGT stage in Tuesday night’s episode, wearing a glittering tuxedo. He went on to sing Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing.

It seems like his past stage experiences have clearly brought a lot of confidence in the 10-year-old’s personality. Not even for a moment did he seem nervous while performing Whitney’s famous song, on the world’s biggest talent show’s stage.

In the end, the judges and audiences alike gave a standing ovation to the star. As impressive as he is, Peter isn’t the most junior performer on AGT season 16. The youngest AGT star is Victory Brinker, an American singer aged 9.

On the other end of the age spectrum, we have Michael Winslow, 62, who stunned the judges this season with his ability to make realistic sounds using only his voice.

Fans react to contestant’s singing talent

Many AGT fans were blown away by Peter’s rendition of I Have Nothing. Fans had already been rooting for him since his audition round performance when he sang All By Myself by Eric Carmen.

#PeterRosalita sang Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing with such control, grace, and power! 10 years old!!! Bravo!!! #AmericasGotTalent @AGT #AGT — Rebecca Amiss Author|🏖SUMMER OF '77 NOW AVAILABLE (@RebeccaJAmiss) August 11, 2021

HE IS AMAZING! @Peter_Rosalita's cover of "I Have Nothing" was show stopping!pic.twitter.com/GIZjMM0CiO — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 11, 2021

Extraordinary talent! I hope you win! ❤❤❤❤👏👏👏👏 — Marie Fowler (@fowlermarie) August 11, 2021

You deserved the standing ovation! Proud of you @Peter_Rosalita https://t.co/a8SgrP0WpV — Noel (@noeifrigillana) August 11, 2021

Yup a big standing o for Peter Rosalita #AGT — American Idol Fan (@krummy09) August 11, 2021

