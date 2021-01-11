Phaedra Parks 2021 net worth: Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star's income explored!











Viewers know Phaedra Parks from her appearance on Real Housewives of Atlanta but how much is her net worth in 2021?

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is a well-known celebrity, mother of two, author, attorney and so much more.

But how much does she make from her job? Here is Phaedra Parks’ net worth explored.

Who is Phaedra Parks?

Phaedra Parks is a television personality, attorney and author.

The 47-year-old reality star is a mother to two sons, Ayden and Dylan. They reside in Buckhead, Atlanta’s most prestigious community.

Phaedra holds three different degrees – a BA degree in Economics from Wesleyan College, a doctorate from the University of Georgia, and a degree in Mortuary Sciences from Jefferson State College.

After finishing law school, Phaedra started working at Bridges, Ordmand & Faenza and she has since her opened her own law firm, The Parks Group.

But what’s her net worth in 2021?

Phaedra Parks net worth in 2021

Phaedra Parks’ estimated net worth in 2021 is $6 million.

A major part of her income comes from her job as an attorney and managing partner of the Parks Group PC.

The law firm deals with litigation and contract negotiations for people working in the entertainment industry, athletes, and others. Phaedra has landed a number of high-profile clients such as Bobby Brown, Ludacris, and more.

Phaedra appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta from season 3 to season 9 so she has amassed an additional income from her stint on the reality series.

Phaedra Parks: Other income

Phaedra is a licensed funeral director and she owns a funeral home.

She is also a writer and author of the book Secrets of the Southern Belle which she published in November, 2013.

Moreover, Phaedra has amassed a solid follower count on her social media profiles which has turned her into an online personality with exciting potential for sponsorship posts and brand ambassador opportunities.

On her Instagram page, she has a link to an online shop called ShopPaedra, though there are no available products at the time of writing.

