Physical 100 is returning for its glorious season 2 and the fandom is excited to see the return of one of the most popular Korean reality series on Netflix.

Season 1 of Physical 100 aired on January 2023 and fans of the show included none other than BTS’ youngest vocalist Jeon Jung Kook.

The show’s producer Jang Hogi bragged about South Korea’s one of the biggest celebs Jung Kook’s interest in the show gushing, “I saw BTS Jungkook-nim watching our show during live and the real-time viewers were over 10M. I tried not to brag about it but I can’t help it. I’ll just brag. I’d like to thank him.”

Physical 100 all set to return for season 2 and fans joke about a ‘BTS version of the show’

Netflix‘s Physical 100 went hugely popular all over the world as Asian Entertainment fans tuned in to watch 100 fitness enthusiasts enter one after another gruesome battle on the show. Now with season 2’s renewal, fans are joking maybe in the future, BTS could have their own rendition of the Physical 100 version on Run BTS.

Quipping about BTS leader Namjoon’s dedication towards fitness, one fan posted on Twitter: “Namjoon in Physical 100 season 2 confirmed (kidding obviously) to which another fan added, “Maybe Run BTS Physical 100 episode in 2025.”

Physical 100 made the fans of Asian Entertainment swoon throughout the show and season 2’s renewal had made one joke: “It’s over for BTS.”

Season 1 of the show was wrapped up in some controversial opinions from the contestants and addressing them, a fan posted: “I would love an all women’s #Physical100 I think they can compete with the men but I’m tired of the sexism and all the other BS. Either way, I’m excited for season 2, but I’ll keep hoping for more amazing women.”

Physical 100 will return as more ‘intense’ than ever

Right from the beginning, Physical 100 producers are hinting that the show will be even more intense in season 2.

Producer Jang Ho Gi teased about the sets being bigger than ever revealing, “We are creating an entirely new world by crafting a larger set than Season 1, which was the size of two soccer fields. This time, I think we will be able to bring more formidable contestants that weren’t able to join us in the previous season. We are also working with numerous experts to design stronger and more intense quests than Season 1.”

K-pop fans bring in candidates who would be perfect for season 2

From Minhyuk to Namjoon, K-pop fans have a list of candidates in mind who would be perfect for the Korean reality show.

Speaking of season 2 participants, one fan posted: “See Namjoon on Physical 100 season 2.”

A BTOB fan added to the manifestation sharing, “Season 2 begins! Please invite Minhyuk and Eunkwang.”

