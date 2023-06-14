Physical: 100 season 2 is officially confirmed, but a release date is currently up in the air. It comes after a popular season 1, despite the controversy surrounding Netflix’s Physical 100 winner, Woo Jin-Yong.

The grueling competition saw 100 contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of the ultimate physique in this intense survival reality series. By the end, Woo Jin-Young was crowned the Physical 100 winner.

Now, a Physical 100 season 2 is officially coming out. The first unscripted show to become Netflix’s most popular non-English TV program, and an entirely new line-up of contestants is gearing up to compete soon.

© 2023

Physical 100 season 2

Physical 100 season 2 is confirmed. “We are very grateful Physical: 100 received so much love from fans all across the globe, and we paid attention to all the comments and feedback,” says director Jang Ho-gi. He added:

We decided to retain the essence of the show—finding the perfect physique—while introducing fresh elements. This is our way of expressing our gratitude to the fans of the show.

Jang also reveals that the second season will surpass its predecessor in every aspect. The set in the first season, which was the size of two soccer fields, will now be expanded to create an even larger universe to challenge the participants.

Winner of Netflix show’s first season

Crossfit athlete Woo Jin-Yong won Physical 100 season 1 on Netflix. In the finals, Woo was up against four opponents; Kim Min-cheol, Jo Jin-hyeong, Park Jin-Yong, and Jung Hae-min.

He prepared well for the challenge and lost 10 kilos before competing. The star was born in 1986 and is currently 36 years old, and has grown to success as a CrossFit athlete, working with brands like JD Crossfit and Crossfit Namsan.

Jin-yong graduated from Chung-Ang University and after gaining his master’s degree in Physical Education; he became a PE teacher. However, he then took part in his mandatory military service as a Korean marine, according to reports.

Physical 100 controversy

Rumors have emerged that the final challenge was rigged and fans are calling for a rematch. The final challenge was between Crossfit athlete Woo Jin-Yong and cyclist Jung Hae-min, with the latter saying production manipulated results.

In the quest, they had to pull a heavy rope until it reached its end. Whoever got to the end of their rope first won a life-changing amount of money. The contestant claimed that the final challenge was stopped twice.

Speaking to a South Korean news outlet, Jung said he initially wanted to accept that he lost, but he then decided not to stay silent. Jung also claimed Woo stopped the final at first, as the equipment was “making noise”.

After no issues were allegedly found with the equipment, the production team oiled the machines and the challenge continued. He recalled that the production team paused the game as he was about to win.

They reportedly told the crew to move to a different place due to a fault. He said he didn’t want a re-match, but agreed and as he was exhausted, ended up losing.

WATCH PHYSICAL 100 ON NETFLIX NOW