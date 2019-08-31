Pointless Celebrities: Janine Duvitski's acting career - Dracula to Benidorm

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

British TV game show Pointless is back on BBC One for its a twelfth season in 2019.

The celebrity version of the show sees a variety of famous faces do their best to come up with the most pointless answers to win the show.

Episode 1 of the series kicks off from August 31st at 7:45 pm. The Pointless Celebrity edition starts with a comedy theme and will see Janine Duvitski, Ralph Ineson, John Thomson, Tony Maudsley, Melvyn Hayes, Stuart McGugan, Vicki Pepperdine and Rosie Cavaliero on the show.

So, who is Janine Duvitski? Where do we recognise her from?

Who is Janine Duvitski?

Janine or Christine Janine Drzewicki as she was born, is 67 years old and hails from Nottingham.

An actress with a whole host of experience under her belt, Janine is no stranger to TV.

She married actor Paul Bentall and the pair have four children together, Jack, Albert, Ruby and Edith. Her daughter, Edith, is a vocalist in electro-pop group FOURS.

Pointless Celebrities: Janine’s acting career

The English actress has had a long career in acting which has spanned across film and TV.

Janine is probably most recognised for playing Jacqueline Stewart in TV series Benidorm.

As well as Benidorm, she’s appeared in BBC sitcom Boy Meets Girl and Hospital People.

Janine played a small role in Dracula in 1979, appeared in About A Boy in 2002 and Angel in 2007.

Is Janine on Instagram?

No, it doesn’t look as though the actress is on Instagram or Twitter.

One of Janine’s daughters, Ruby Bentall, is on Instagram and shares the odd snap of her mum.

Although Janine clearly isn’t into social media, she has made several TV appearances in her time. In 2019, she’s appeared on other game shows with her Benidorm co-stars Tony Maudsley and Jake Canuso including Tipping Point Lucky Stars.

WATCH POINTLESS CELEBRITIES FROM SATURDAY AUGUST 31ST AT 7:45 PM ON BBC ONE.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE