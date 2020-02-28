Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Project Runway sees talented designers compete in a series of fashion challenges in a bid to make it to New York Fashion Week.

The American show always puts high standards and expects the most fierce fashion collections.

In episode 2 of season 18 (Thursday, February 27th), the remaining six contestants had another tough challenge one week before the grand final.

So what happened in Project Runway’s latest episode? And which designers made it to New York Fashion Week? Here’s a recap of the show’s season 18, episode 2.

Project Runway season 18 episode 2: Recap

On Thursday’s episode, fashion designers were faced with an avant-garde challenge. Using inspiration from the Vessel, they had to create their next masterpiece.

The Vessel is already one of New York’s landmarks and features a giant honeycomb-like structure and an impressive number of 154 staircases.

In addition, the contestants had to showcase their final work in a runway show at the building.

The runway show at the Vessel: Feedback

The remaining six contestants were Brittany, Nancy, Marquise, Geoffrey, Sergio and Victoria.

Judge Elaine Welteroth found Brittany’s choice of colour good, but Nina Garcia didn’t like the plastic butterflies the piece had.

Meanwhile, Nancy received a lot of praise for her dramatic look, but judges found Marquise’s creation overcomplicated.

Geoffrey’s choice of latex was highly-praised. Sergio’s avant-garde piece was admired too as Elaine claimed she was “haunted” by the overall look.

And last, judge and top model Karlie Kloss admired Victoria’s dress for its structure and fluidity. Judges also loved Victoria’s choice of champagne colour for the piece.

Who made it to New York Fashion Week?

Only four out of six designers will show their collections at New York Fashion Week! Brittany and Marquise are not taking part in the grand final.

Therefore, the four contestants going to Fashion Week this year are Sergio, Nancy, Victoria and Geoffrey. Congratulations!

WATCH PROJECT RUNWAY SEASON 18 ON AMAZON UK

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK