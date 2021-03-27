Are Pumpkin and Josh still together? Mama June: Road to Redemption couple update!











As Mama June: Road to Redemption gets underway, fans are starting to wonder if June’s daughter Pumpkin is still in a relationship with Josh.

Pumpkin is the nickname of June Shannon’s daughter, who regularly features on the WE tv reality series – and has let cameras film her love life.

With the tension between Pumpkin and Joshua B. Efird clearly apparent, viewers are starting to wonder if their marriage has survived.

So, are Pumpkin and Josh still together? Did they get divorced? Let’s shut down the rumours and find out the latest on their relationship…

Screenshot: Pumpkin and Josh’s Relationship | Mama June: From Not to Hot | WE tv YouTube

Who are Pumpkin and Josh?

Lauryn Mychelle “Pumpkin” Efird is one of June Shannon’s daughters, and a mum to her daughter Ella Grace.

The 21-year-old is a sister to three siblings Jessica, Anna and Alana. While growing up, Lauryn, June’s third daughter, was struck by lightning aged six.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

She came out as bisexual alongside her mother June, in 2015.

Then in 2018, Lauryn said she wished she’d waited until she was older to have children and that it was not her intention to become a teen mother.

Joshua Efird, from Milledgeville, Georgia, is a 19-year-old father who works in South Carolina for a vehicle dealership company.

He is best known for being a TV personality, who has appeared on Mama June: Road to Redemption and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Josh & Pumpkin really had to mature quickly and take on adult responsibilities at a young age #MamaJune — BlkDmnd (@DmndNdaRuff820) March 20, 2021

TLC: How old is Rebecca on 90 Day Fiance? Star’s age questioned

Are Pumpkin and Josh still together?

Yes

Although they have faced some issues in their relationship, as seen on Mama June: Road to Redemption, they are still together.

In Josh’s Instagram bio, he proudly states that he is married to Pumpkin, while she recently said he is her “lifelong valentine”.

Despite rumours circulating that they could be getting divorced, they continue to remain married to each other.

It looks like they argued when Pumpkin fought to get custody of her sister Honey Boo Boo, meaning she had two children to look after.

As Josh could not return home every night due to his job, they ended up having an argument. Pumpkin also reportedly left his dinner outside and booted him out, which was posted on Instagram.

I love Pumpkin and Josh. They got to work it out. #MamaJune — Coco Dani (@uniquelycortney) March 20, 2021

LOVE AND HIP HOP: Who is Karlie Redd’s daughter Jasmine?

Pumpkin and Josh: Relationship timeline

Josh and Pumpkin dated for nine months, before he proposed to her.

He and Lauryn originally planned to save themselves until their wedding day, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 2018

They have a daughter together called Ella Grace, who is aged three.

The family are all currently living in Hampton, Georgia, according to their Facebook profiles.

WATCH MAMA JUNE: ROAD TO REDEMPTION ON WE TV FRIDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK