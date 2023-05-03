Rachel Fuda’s adoption journey to legally adopt her stepson, one of three children with her husband, has been a main storyline on Real Housewives of New Jersey. But things came to a sudden halt when she found out some sad news.

The RHONJ newbie, who looks after stepson Jaiden with her husband John Fuda, set out to legally adopt him, but discovered that she would not be able to do so without permission from his incarcerated birth mother.

Rachel Fuda became emotional when she discovered the sad news on the Bravo show. Jaiden is her husband’s biological son, but a lawyer explained that his own mother would have the right to appoint an attorney.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rachel Fuda’s adoption journey

Rachel’s main storyline on Real Housewives of New Jersey has been her plan to adopt Jaiden. She felt that his biological mother wasn’t present throughout his life and that it was her who took care of Jaiden the entire time.

She wanted him to feel like he had a “complete family” and expressed her desire to solidify “taking the last step to be his legal guardian,” expressing how great he was with her daughters.

Rachel and John visited an adoption attorney. She told them: “He had a mom that was not around for him and it’s a lot to process. And I have really wanted to adopt him for a very long time.”

She got emotional over the lawyer’s news

When Rachel found out that she could not become Jaiden’s legal guardian without the permission of his birth mother, who is in prison, she became emotional and started crying on RHONJ.

The attorney explained that they did have the right to serve Jaiden’s mother and that she would have the right to appoint an attorney. If that’s the case, then they would have to go with a contested adoption. Rachel said:

It’s so crazy to me how she’s not been in any way shape or form a parental figure to him since I met him…Like, I still have to be, like, ‘Is it okay if I adopt your son that I’ve raised.’

Rachel added: “I cannot imagine walking this earth without having any relationship or any regard for my own children. I know who Jaiden is, I know his heart…That cut so deep, I wanna fill that void.”

Meet Rachel’s kids and husband

Rachel is a mom of three to two biological daughters and a stepson Jaiden. She gave birth to her third baby girl named Guiliana in 2022, who became a younger sister to Rachel’s other daughter, Gianella.

All three of Rachel’s kids are regularly featured on Real Housewives of New Jersey. With two children under two, plus a 15-year-old, she describes herself as a “total dictator mom.”

The RHONJ star is a college graduate, with two degrees. As per Bravo, Rachel works full-time for her husband John’s business, Valet King. The couple is also involved in John’s family business, Fuda Tile.

WATCH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO ON TUESDAYS AT 9 PM