Rae entered The Ultimatum with a boyfriend but came out bisexual













With The Ultimatum coming to a finish, we have enjoyed watching the six couples put their relationships to the test in a social experiment, by spending three weeks with a new partner to see if they decide to marry or move on.

The season finished with an exciting reunion episode where lots of interesting details were revealed. The main thing that caught fans by surprise, however, was Rae Williams’ big news, where she revealed that she was bi-sexual and teased a potential new relationship already.

Reality Titbit has all the details on Rae’s latest revelation as well as if she has a new girlfriend or not, check it out.

Rae William. Picture: The Ultimatum Jake & Rae On April & Zay, If They Slept Together, & ‘Cheating’ Drama

Does Rae Williams have a girlfriend?

The Ultimatum reunion was very insightful and revealed firstly, that Rae and Zay were no longer together after Rae’s intense chemistry with Jake acted as a catalyst to calling off the relationship.

However, to many fans’ demise, Rae isn’t with Jake either and said she has been on a “journey of self-discovery” since finishing the show.

During the reunion she also revealed that she was bisexual and told Nick and Vanessa:

I have been with one person, she’s amazing, and I had a really good connection with her but we kept it casual and I’m kind of figuring out myself and my sexuality because I was very uncomfortable with being bi for a very long time. Rae Williams

Rae didn’t reveal the identity of the girl and didn’t say whether they were actually in a relationship or not, but we are very happy for her!

Rae and Zay’s relationship downfall

Rae started the show with Zay but fans could see their differences from the start and already guessed that it was one of the more likely relationships to break down, and they were correct.

Williams’ trial marriage with Jake went well and the pair had an undeniable chemistry that resulted in the breakdown of Rae and Zay’s relationship. When Rae called things off, Zay wasn’t happy and stormed out, which solidified her choice even more.

Insider reported that things got worse the night of the break up with Rae admitting to punching Zay, she said:

I’m very upset about that. I’m not proud of my behaviour,” she said. “I regret us shoving each other. I regret putting my hands on him. I punched him in the shoulder, and it didn’t leave a mark or anything. It didn’t injure him like that, but I shouldn’t have done it. Nobody should ever put their hands on someone else. Rae Williams, Insider

The way Rae wouldn't let Zay speak a single word and kept yelling over him to tell him not to yell over her 💀💀 wtf was that — H (@Haackita) April 13, 2022

Rae was “horrified” by IG comments about the girls

Since finishing the show, Rae has had no problem speaking up about trolls on her Instagram after noticing the “horrific” comments people had left on The Ultimatum’s Instagram page.

The reality star took to her Instagram story with a screenshot of a message from a supportive mate with the caption:

The comments about all the women on The Ultimatum IG page are awful…won’t be reading anymore. Rae Williams, Instagram

All of the women from the show have been attacked online, with certain people insinuating the women had substance abuse issues and labelling them things like “unstable” and “childish.”

