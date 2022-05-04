Ramesh Ranganathan is the Countdown fan favourite to replace host Anne Robinson













Since it was announced that Anne Robinson would be stepping down as the host of Countdown there has been a lot of debate as to who will be replacing the 77-year-old on the show.

Anne had only been hosting the show for a year but has taken a step back after there were claims that there was some tension as well as an “onset feud” with co-host Rachel Riley who Anne apparently found “too noisy”.

There have been claims that the rest of the Countdown cast are “relieved” that she is leaving but now the main thing on the audience’s mind is who will be replacing her as host? According to Betfair, Ramesh Ranganathan is the fan favourite.

Ramesh Ranganathan is the fan favourite

Currently, comedian Ramesh is the leading man set to be replacing Anne with 2/1 on Betfair. The comedy legend has been on the show multiple times previously as well as 8 out of 10 cats does Countdown, where he was praised for his entertainment and fans couldn’t get enough of him.

Fans on Twitter are fighting his corner for the position as the new house with one tweet saying, “Ramesh Ranganathan is the only host ill accept. Period.”

Next in line with 4/1 odds, making her second in the running is Carol Vorderman. Jimmy Karr who has hosted a similar show is also high up in the rankings.

Anne Robinson has quit Countdown after one year



I think this fella finished her off tbf pic.twitter.com/1kauhGUAvK — @SocialMediaJon1 (@socialmediajon1) May 2, 2022

Richard Osman is also tipped as a fan favourite

Richard is also in the running with 2/1 odds on Betfair. The TV star and comedian recently quit his position on Pointless after a long 13 years on the show leaving him open to accepting new career endeavours and opportunities.

When he left Pointless he made a heartwarming statement saying, “I will miss everyone so much, but I’m thrilled that I’ll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can’t thank everyone enough for twelve amazing years.'”

There are many others in the running but the ones with the highest odds also include Susan Calman and Taskmaster host Alex Horne, with 4/1 odds. Writer Victoria Coren Mitchell has 9/2 odds and 8 Out Of 10 Cat’s Jon Richardson has 11/2 odds.

Anne leaves after just one year on the show

Being Countdown‘s host was very short-lived for Anne as it appears she didn’t get on too well with her cast members, especially Rachel Riley saying that she was “irritated by her habit of chatting on her mobile phone and by her timekeeping.”

Susie posted a nice tweet wishing Anne farewell after she made the announcement saying, “Some Countdown news. Wishing Anne all the very best in her new adventures with her grandchildren and beyond.”

Despite the “drama” between the pair, it appears Rachel is still very supportive of Anne’s decision as she re-tweeted the post, sharing the love.

