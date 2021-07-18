Who is Randy Fenoli's mother? Say Yes To The Dress star's family explored











TLC star and fashion designer Randy Fenoli is back with a new season of his show Say Yes To The Dress in 2021.

Episode 1 titled We Don’t Always Have a Say Yes marked the new season’s beginning as it was released on Saturday, July 17.

However, as the show was nearing its premiere fans were keen to learn what their favourite bridal dress designer had been up to since the last season concluded.

Many were curious to know more about his family.

We all know that Randy keeps a low profile when it comes to his family and dating life. The star mostly keeps it professional on the show as he displays his designing and people skills.

Who is Randy Fenoli’s mother?

Despite his low profile, the 57-year-old designer does share quite some pictures with his mother on Instagram.

Randy’s mother Jeanette Fenoli is 97 years old and is a WW2 veteran.

The TLC star took to his Instagram recently on June 12 to share that his mother had worked as an Army Nurse during WW2.

He also shared the happy news that she was recently honoured for her work during the war along with 11 other female war veterans who served in the military.

In early 2021 TLC star Randy also revealed that his mom had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

He revealed in an emotional Instagram post in May this year that she had undergone 25 radiation therapies to cure her cancer. He also revealed that she had to undergo colon cancer surgery and mastectomy as a result of her health issues.

In the post, Randy revealed that she is nearly 98 now and is in good health.

TLC star’s family explored

Randy does not feature any of his family members other than his mother on his Instagram. While not much is know about his family, we do know that he grew up in a family of six siblings.

The TLC star has also revealed that he grew up on a midwestern farm. Despite his success today, the reality star’s childhood was less than ideal. He has detailed growing up with an abusive father. The identity of his father is not known.

Randy has also revealed that his love for designing and creation existed since he was a child. His fascination with frocks started when he was only nine years old. He would often use the sewing machine at his house to bring his creations to life.

A look inside Say Yes To The Dress’ 2021 season

Episode 1 of Say Yes To The Dress didn’t disappoint fans.

Like its previous seasons, its 20th season will also feature some spectacular weddings mixed with a little bit of drama and a whole lot of emotions.

And like every other season fans can expect to see breathtaking bridal gown creations from Randy.

In a recent interview with E! the designer recently revealed that Say Yes To The Dress’ 2021 season will feature his onscreen assistant, Daniela, tying the knot and as expected Randy will be designing for.

