What is Randy Fenoli's net worth? Say Yes To The Dress star's career explored











Randy Fenoli is back as another season of Say Yes To The Dress hits TLC! Amid this, fans have been wondering how much the star gets paid for the show and how it has helped boost his net worth.

Being on Say Yes To The Dress is every bride’s dream. However, only a few get a chance to make it to the show. Last year, the show had managed to go on even though the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, by taking all the precautions, the show is ready to give the brides the real taste of coming to the show.

Randy Fenoli’s net worth explored

Randy has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Over the years, he has managed to juggle his career as a fashion designer and television personality. In fact, viewers of Say Yes To The Dress have got a chance to see Randi’s collection on the show.

Apart from Say Yes To The Dress, Randy had also appeared on Randy’s Wedding Rescue. The show saw the fashion designer traveling to different places to make one lucky bride feel extra special. From a young age, Randy knew that the fashion industry was where he belonged.

He won the Miss Gay America competition in 1990 and used the money to fund his education. He rolled in New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology. Randy also has his own line which can be viewed on his website here.

How much does TLC pay the star?

As per Showbiz Cheatsheet, Randy gets approximately $25,000 to $40,000 for his role. The outlet further suggests that Randy might be getting somewhere close to $40,000 due to the popularity of the show.

Over the years, viewers have seen different brides come to the show. Even though some had quite a long checklist, Randy had always managed to find them their perfect wedding outfit. Keeping this in mind, there is no surprise that Randy has become a big part of the show.

Who is Say Yes To The Dress star’s partner?

On June 26, Randy had opened up about his partner, Michael Landry. The pair had been together for eight years, and Michael was Randy’s one and only partner.

Unfortunately, their love story was short-lived as Michael passed away in 2021. The cause of his death is unknown. Randy had announced the news of Michael’s death on his Instagram.

He wrote: “You signed your name on my heart saying, ‘You We’re Here.’” My Dear Sweet Michael, you are loved and missed by so many. May you illuminate Heaven with your light. I will always love you. 1969 – 2021.”