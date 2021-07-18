Who was Randy Fenoli's partner? Say Yes To The Dress star's dating life explored











Say Yes To The Dress is set to return on screens with its 20th season. The TLC show will air its first episode titled We Don’t Always Have a Say Yes tonight and fans will get to meet Randy Fenoli as he goes on his designing adventures again.

However, as the show is nearing its season premiere many fans have been curious to know how their favourite TV designer Randy has been doing so far. Others are curious to know more about the designer’s life such as about his partner and family.

SEE: Meet the Making the Cut judge Winnie Harlow

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TLC

Who was Randy Fenoli’s partner?

Randy was in a steady relationship with a man named Michael Landry for many years.

The TLC star has shown his designing chops and people skills on the show over the course of his 13 years and 19 successful seasons. While he lights up other people’s love life and wedding days, the bridal dress designer has always kept his personal life under wraps.

However, most recently the low-key reality TV personality revealed a shocking and emotional detail about his personal life.

Taking to his social media on June 26 Randy revealed the heartbreaking news that he had lost his partner Michael just a few days ago. The designer posted pictures of the two over the years and revealed that the two had been dating for 8 years. Given that the duo kept their relationship low-key, it’s not clear if the two ever got married.

Describing his long time partner Michael in the caption Randy said, “Michael Landry: A talented artist, a music enthusiast, a truly hilarious storyteller, a connoisseur of luxury goods, a hardworking & respected worker, and my one and only life-partner for eight AMAZING years.”

Not much is known about Randy’s partner Michael but his caption did reveal that Michael was 52 years old.

FIND OUT: Naomi Osaka’s house and net worth explored

A look at the designers family

While Randy’s personal/dating life was more or less under wraps for all these years, some details about his family and childhood are public.

Although now Randy is a TV star and a revered designer, his beginnings were humble and his childhood had its fair share of challenges.

In an interview with Irie Diva, the 57-year-old star said, that he grew up on a farm and his father was “pretty abusive.”

The TLC star grew up with six siblings, however, all their identities have been under wraps all these years. So has the identity of his father. Randy often features his mother Jeanette Fenoli on Instagram.

Say Yes to Dress season 20 explored

In a recent interview with E! the designer recently revealed that this season his on-assistant Daniela will be one of the bride’s he will be designing for.

He also revealed that his new bridal gown collection was cut down to 30 from 60 gowns during the pandemic. He admitted to his struggles in navigating the fashion world amidst the pandemic.

The star also revealed that the new season will feature celebrations and grand marriages just like the previous ones. Following tonight’s debut Episodes 2 and 3 will release on July 24 and 31 respectively. New episodes will release every Saturday.

The season premiere tonight will air at 8/7c on TLC.

FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 3444 FBOY Island | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wjM2vywajAc/hqdefault.jpg 825381 825381 center 22403