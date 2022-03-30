Fans worry about Randy Jackson's health after Name That Tune appearance













Randy Jackson’s appearance on season 2 of Name That Tune’s Celebrity Edition has left fans worried about the 65-year-old’s health.

The FOX show’s brand new season premiered on March 29 this year. The hour-long episode had two half-hour contests and was hosted by Tony award-winner Jane Krakowski, while Grammy Award winner Randy Jackson served as the bandleader.

Fans voice concerns about Randy Jackson’s health

The star who sat properly-suited behind the piano has lost a considerable amount of weight. His jaw-dropping body transformation made fans think he’s struggling with health issues.

“Is Randy Jackson sick?” a fan asked.

“Is Randy Jackson alright? He doesn’t look well,” wrote another fan.

Watching Name that Tune



The former American Idol judge was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes back in 2003.

Randy has candidly spoken about how he dealt with the diagnosis, the toll that the health condition was taking on him and how he committed to making a change.

After dealing with emotional eating for years, the star has now made a big change to his mindset and lifestyle.

Randy has also become a huge advocate for healthy eating and taking care of one’s body.

How Randy transformed his body and health

Speaking to Health magazine, Randy said: “As soon as I was diagnosed, I learned a lot about the disease really fast. I realized a lot of things that can happen if you don’t manage it, which is why I encourage everyone to do so.”

Diabetes is a disease in which a person’s blood sugar levels are too high. When a person is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, it means their body does not make or use insulin well. It has been linked to a number of other health conditions like heart disease, blindness, and even nerve damage.

The star revealed that he underwent a weight loss surgery that helped him lose 100 pounds. But, the weight came back soon after.

Randy then took the diet route. “You have to almost have a complete divorce break up … and start back bit by bit and find out the things that work with your body and you also find out the allergies and really pay attention to how you feel,” he told People Magazine.

Speaking to WebMD, the star revealed that he keeps a lot of fruits and vegetables in his house now. “We now have the corn without the bread,” he said. He still consumes all his favourite treats—in moderation.

“If you make a mistake, change it the next day,” he said. “Never say ‘I will never have another piece of chocolate,’ because it won’t happen, and as soon as you say never, there is a binge coming.”

The star has also revealed how he added more physical activities like walking and yoga to his daily life.

Other celebs with diabetes

Randy isn’t the only celeb suffering from diabetes.

Others popular stars who have the same condition include the likes of Halle Berry, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Nick Jonas, Sharon Stone and Paula Deen.

