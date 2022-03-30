Home » News, What's On?
Orange County Music And Dance And "From Classical To Rock" Charity Concert
Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Fans worry about Randy Jackson's health after Name That Tune appearance

March 30, 2022
Disha Kandpal

Randy Jackson’s appearance on season 2 of Name That Tune’s Celebrity Edition has left fans worried about the 65-year-old’s health.

The FOX show’s brand new season premiered on March 29 this year. The hour-long episode had two half-hour contests and was hosted by Tony award-winner Jane Krakowski, while Grammy Award winner Randy Jackson served as the bandleader.

  • SEE: RuPaul’s Drag Race secrets hidden from fans that could have changed iconic scenes

Fans voice concerns about Randy Jackson’s health

The star who sat properly-suited behind the piano has lost a considerable amount of weight. His jaw-dropping body transformation made fans think he’s struggling with health issues.

“Is Randy Jackson sick?” a fan asked.

“Is Randy Jackson alright? He doesn’t look well,” wrote another fan.

The former American Idol judge was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes back in 2003.

Randy has candidly spoken about how he dealt with the diagnosis, the toll that the health condition was taking on him and how he committed to making a change.

After dealing with emotional eating for years, the star has now made a big change to his mindset and lifestyle.

Randy has also become a huge advocate for healthy eating and taking care of one’s body.

  • SEE: Joe Gorga wasn’t short from the truth about his real height on RHONJ
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage

How Randy transformed his body and health

Speaking to Health magazine, Randy said: “As soon as I was diagnosed, I learned a lot about the disease really fast. I realized a lot of things that can happen if you don’t manage it, which is why I encourage everyone to do so.”

Diabetes is a disease in which a person’s blood sugar levels are too high. When a person is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, it means their body does not make or use insulin well. It has been linked to a number of other health conditions like heart disease, blindness, and even nerve damage. 

The star revealed that he underwent a weight loss surgery that helped him lose 100 pounds. But, the weight came back soon after.

Randy then took the diet route. “You have to almost have a complete divorce break up … and start back bit by bit and find out the things that work with your body and you also find out the allergies and really pay attention to how you feel,” he told People Magazine.

Speaking to WebMD, the star revealed that he keeps a lot of fruits and vegetables in his house now. “We now have the corn without the bread,” he said. He still consumes all his favourite treats—in moderation.

“If you make a mistake, change it the next day,” he said. “Never say ‘I will never have another piece of chocolate,’ because it won’t happen, and as soon as you say never, there is a binge coming.”

The star has also revealed how he added more physical activities like walking and yoga to his daily life.

Other celebs with diabetes

Randy isn’t the only celeb suffering from diabetes.

Others popular stars who have the same condition include the likes of Halle Berry, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Nick Jonas, Sharon Stone and Paula Deen.

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof | Trailer | BBC

BridTV
9234
Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof | Trailer | BBC
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u-_G8mN3230/hqdefault.jpg
982386
982386
center
22403

WATCH NAME THAT TUNE CELEB EDITION SEASON 2 EVERY TUESDAY ON FOX AT 9/8c

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Thoughts? Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment
Disha Kandpal
Disha is a Political Science graduate from the University of Mumbai, India, who loves languages, reading, and writing about cinema and culture. She loves finding out about the latest entertainment trends and being the first to cover celebrity news. When she's not writing about the latest trending online series, Disha enjoys running.

Related Posts