Randy Jackson’s return to screen on Name That Tune has fans concerned over his weight loss transformation.

Jackson has been on mainstream television since 2002 when he became an American Idol judge alongside Simon Cowell. Since then, Randy has gone through a number of lifestyle changes.

The American Idol judge has said he is ‘better than ever’ after his weight loss journey, however, fans are still concerned about his health, and question whether he is sick.

Randy Jackson speaks out about his weight loss journey after diabetes diagnoses

Randy Jackson was diagnosed with diabetes in 2001, which he said was the ‘final straw’.

At the height of American Idol’s popularity, Randy weighed 358 pounds, which is when he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

In 2003, he decided to have gastric band surgery, however, he eventually started gaining weight back which is when he committed to his new diet and lifestyle.

“You have to almost have a complete divorce break up … and start back bit by bit and find out the things that work with your body and you also find out the allergies and really pay attention to how you feel,” he told People Magazine.

A few years ago, Randy launched a wellness brand to help others on their journey. In the promo video, he explained how he was 100 lb overweight, had digestive issues, and was tired and achy all the time.

The star also said he now feels ‘better than ever.’

Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Fans are worried about Randy Jackson’s health after weight loss

Although Randy has publically spoken out about his weight loss since appearing on screen over the years, fans still took to Twitter to express their concern after his appearance on Name That Tune.

One viewer tweeted: “I don’t weight loss shame and I pray he is not sick bc Randy Jackson literally looks scary now.”

Randy uses his social media to help others

Although Randy’s fans are concerned about him on social media, the star uses this to help others with their weight loss journey with his 159k followers.

In one of his posts, he wrote: “It’s about mind, body, and spirit. You need all three to truly change your habits and reclaim your health.”

Despite this, fans still show their concern over on Instagram. One follower penned: “I don’t think anyone is trying to be mean, but I would want someone to let me know if I looked sick or unwell.”

However, some thank him for the tips, commenting: “Your story is so Inspiring @randyjackson keep being a living legend.”

