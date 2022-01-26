Raquel Leviss’ birthday revealed as Vanderpump Rules Season 9 ends











Vanderpump Rules star, Raquel Leviss, has become one of the most popular ladies on the show as we have gotten to see more of her in recent seasons. As Season 9 draws to a close, fans are left wanting to know more.

Leviss joined the show for Season 5 as James Kennedy’s girlfriend and fans quickly grew to love her for he kind-hearted nature and captivating personality.

Want to know more about the American sweetheart? We did some digging and are here to reveal her birthday.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When is Raquel Leviss’ birthday?

Raquel was born on September 12th, 1994, making her zodiac sign a Virgo. As of 2022 she is 27 and will be celebrating her 28th birthday later this summer.

For her 27th last year, Raquel celebrated her birthday with the Vanderpump Rules girls, Scheana and Ariana at her favourite local restaurant Soulmate WeHo.

Get to know Raquel Leviss

Raquel was born and raised in California, where she has stayed most of her life. Leviss grew up in California, where she also attended school college and is currently residing.

Leviss grew up in the pageant industry and is ranked as one of the most popular pageant queens in the US.

The pageant queen competed all throughout her childhood and teen years and even took home some great titles, including Miss Sonoma County and although she didn’t win, she went on to compete in the Miss California pageant.

Though she spent most of her life surrounded by the beauty and fashion industry, Raquel’s dream in life is to become a paediatric occupational therapist.

Leviss studied Kinesiology at Sonoma State University and specialised in pre-occupational therapy.

Raquel’s net worth

According to CelebNetWorth and Business Insider, Raquel is worth approximately 1.5million dollars.

Leviss has made the majority of her money from competing in pageant contests for most of her life, as well as from her role as a cast member in Vanderpump Rules.

According to AllFamousBirthday, she is one of the youngest and richest pageant contestants across the US. You go girl!

