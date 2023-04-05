Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval are facing rumors they got engaged amid the recent Scandoval. The Vanderpump Rules scandal erupted just a month ago, and the speculation is still ongoing after they were photographed “meeting up”.

The latest Vanderpump Rules season has been absolutely wild. Raquel kissed Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney’s ex before it all came out that she had an affair with Sandoval while he was in an almost ten-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

Raquel was engaged to James Kennedy, but they split in 2021. Now, she’s wound up in a huge scandal with Sandoval. They have both apologized for their actions on Instagram but now face rumors they got engaged.

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox

Rumormill: Raquel Leviss ‘engaged to Tom Sandoval’

Raquel and Tom are facing rumors they got engaged, but neither of them has addressed the speculation. It comes after fans began calling for Raquel to get arrested for allegedly “trespassing” at Ariana’s house to visit Tom.

Even Teddi Mellencamp recently said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she “guarantees” that Leviss, 28, will be “engaged and pregnant within a year.” However, there has been no confirmation so far from either Raquel or Tom. The “engaged” rumor appears, for the time being, just that – a rumor.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Tom and Raquel’s representatives for comment.

Fans discuss engagement rumors

After hearing the rumors that Raquel Leviss is “engaged” to Tom Sandoval, many began to react online.

One Reddit user wrote: “He’ll marry Rachel. Next season they are already planning the redemption arc and proposal. Then Scandoval gets what he’s really wanting, a VPR wedding with all the perks that come with it.”

Some fans believe that Scandoval was going on when James proposed to Raquel, but again, this has not been confirmed. She gave him back the engagement ring at the previous Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Another wrote: “Were Scandoval and Raquel already happening back when she got engaged to James? Is that why he was so invested— energy, time, and financially— in that Rchella proposal setup? #PumpRules.”

Raquel is friendly with Schwartz’s GF Jo

Raquel was reportedly praised by Tom Schwartz‘s rumored girlfriend, Jo. A Pump Rules fan page wrote: “Jo is obvi Team Raquel. Source – anonymous. […] Schwartz described her as a “friend” who was staying with him.”

Jo Wenberg took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself with Raquel. She revealed that she was indeed on “Team Raquel,” as per the publication TV Shows Ace. Raquel Leviss and Jo are now believed to be good pals.

“I like everything about you!” Jo wrote in the post while tagging Raquel’s name. However, Raquel is staying silent on social media, and the same goes for Sandoval, Schwartz’s best friend.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images